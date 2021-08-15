Arianne Cabrera, 23

Share











Exquisite Productions Marianas, friends, family, and the community remember the life of 2020 Miss Earth Eco-Tourism Arianne Cabrera, who recently passed away.

Several posts on social media stated that she passed away from a very aggressive and rare cancer but this could not be immediately verified.

Diana Clayton, Exquisite Productions Marianas president, issued a statement Friday expressing deep sympathy for the loss of Cabrera.

“During her reign as Miss Earth Eco-Tourism, she distinguished herself among her pageant sisters with her enthusiastic personality and her happy and cheerful performance. She was a valued representative of our pageant and we are proud of her contributions. The entire pageant team family and friends remember her with respect and admiration and she will be missed dearly by all,” said the statement. “We extend our condolences to you and your family and hope that time and memories will help lessen the burden of your sorrow and that you may draw some measure of comfort knowing that others care and share in your loss.

In a phone call last Friday with Clayton, she remembers Cabrera for her cheerful, outgoing personality and conveyed her condolences to Cabrera’s family. “She was very bubbly, had a nice personality, and was very helpful. She got along with everybody with a smile. …She was a great person to know and to meet,” said Clayton.

Cabrera competed in last year’s Miss Earth Northern Marianas, which was made fully virtual at the time due to the pandemic. Cabrera went on to be named as Miss Earth Eco-Tourism, and spent her time during and after the pageant taking part in environmental advocacy activities. Recently in April, Cabrera graduated with a bachelor of science in Criminal Justice from the University of Guam.