‘The Crank’ battles COVID-19

By
|
Posted on Sep 11 2020
Share

Frank “The Crank” Camacho has been pulled out from the fight card in the UFC Fight Night 177 after testing positive for COVID-19. (Contributed Photo)

The warrior in MMA fighter Frank “The Crank” Camacho will be tested in the coming weeks, as he faces a different battle this time—against the COVID-19 virus.

Camacho confirmed he tested positive for the coronavirus after arriving in Las Vegas last Wednesday (Saipan time) for his Sept. 12 bout against Brok “Chata Tuska” Weaver in the UFC Fight Night 177.

“I was pulled out from the fight. I tested positive but no real heavy symptoms. Little sore throat, and little runny nose. I’m sure it’s because I’m always hydrating with water, taking my vitamins, eating healthy food, getting good rest, and most importantly having a positive outlook on everything,” said Camacho.

The Marianas fighter, who tested negative when he left Guam late last month and a week before in Irvine, California while in a training camp with Team Oyama, got tested twice at the hotel where Ultimate Fighting Championship has its fighters billeted and received the bad news yesterday morning, leaving UFC officials with no choice but to call off Camacho’s duel against Weaver.

“It’s a bummer. At first I thought it was the Vegas heat and dry plus the fires in California that had me having a little sore throat, but it’s COVID. I am doing everything to combat this,” said Camacho, who thanked people back in Guam and on Saipan for sending their thoughts and prayers and encouraged them to be vigilant as well as we all battle the virus.

Frank “The Crank” Camacho trains at Team Oyama in Irvine, California late last month for his Sept. 12 bout against Brok “Chata Tuska” Weaver in the UFC Fight Night 177. (Contributed Photo)

“I urge everyone back home to have their bodies in the best possible condition to fight this virus,” Camacho said.

The 31-year-old athlete is scheduled to return to California where he will be isolated as he works on his recovery. The rest of Team Oyama, cornermen and other fighters, will remain in Las Vegas, as they all tested negative.

“The UFC said after 10 days and I get negative tests, they’ll rebook me ASAP. Now, I have an opportunity to get two wins. One versus COVID and the other against a new UFC opponent,” Camacho said.

The match against Weaver would have been Camacho’s last in his second contract with UFC and he is looking at bouncing back from an early loss to Justin Jaynes in the UFC Fight Night 173, also in Las Vegas, last June. Jaynes was a last-minute replacement for Camacho’s original foe, Matt Frevola, who, incidentally, was pulled out from fight card after his cornerman tested positive for COVID-19. Frevola will return to the octagon cage in the same event where Camacho was supposed to compete, as the former will face Roosevelt Roberts, who defeated Weaver in their May bout this year.

“It’s difficult to be in this situation, especially I am away from home and have been working so hard to prepare for this fight, but I have to keep that positive mindset and consider this as another curveball thrown at me,” Camacho said.

“I have another fight that just came up. It’s against COVID. Round 1, let’s go!”

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for more than two decades. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

September 2020

TAGA Plus

July - September 2020 Issue

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 3, 2020

Posted On Sep 03 2020

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 7, 2020

Posted On Aug 07 2020

Community Briefs - July 28, 2020

Posted On Jul 28 2020

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Gulf Fritillary: Passion for butterflies

Posted On Sep 10 2020
TanHoldings

TanHoldings launches employee anti-littering campaign

Posted On Sep 10 2020

Let’s talk crap: How fecal waste contaminates CNMI waters

Posted On Sep 03 2020

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

September 11, 2020, 8:25 AM
Sunny
Sunny
28°C
real feel: 35°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 85%
wind speed: 1 m/s NE
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 6:05 AM
sunset: 6:21 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune