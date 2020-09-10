Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Share











A few days ago, Facebook reminded me of a lunch I had with friends at the Miyako at the Hyatt Regency Saipan in September last year. The picture reminded me of the great conversations and bursts of laughter while relishing an array of Japanese treats.

A year later, the world has changed, people’s lifestyles have changed, old protocols in public establishments were eliminated and new standards added. This is our new normal. Yet if you think that the memory of having an enjoyable meal at Miyako would only be a memory, it turns out that it is still amazingly possible today.

While standing in a buffet line is no longer happening, one can still enjoy a meal at the

Miyako, which is open during lunch from Monday to Saturday, from 11:30am to 2pm, this time with Miyako Set Lunch Menus that showcases your favorite Japanese dishes in an “eat what you want and all you can” style that is served at your table. No more standing up for you.

Miyako Set Lunch Menu comes in two varieties: the Unlimited Sashimi Lunch and Unlimited Miyako Lunch.

Aside from the different flavors and textures in every bite of sashimi or sushi, the Unlimited Sashimi Lunch is also fresh and healthy food. It comes with an appetizer, salad, rice, soup and pickles.

The Unlimited Miyako Lunch is an array of different Japanese dishes that includes an appetizer and salad, sushi, sashimi, tempura, a main dish akin to a traditional bento that has cooked vegetables, fish or meat and paired with rice, soup, and pickles.

According to Hyatt executive sous chef Zen Tomokane, the main dishes in the Unlimited Miyako Lunch change every two weeks so guests can keep coming and still find new dishes to savor. “Creativity plays a huge part in how we mix and match the food options. We…sat with our restaurant manager, servers, and even Miyako regulars on what do guests like…,” he said

I had the Unlimited Miyako Lunch, which started with a salad, lots of greens with just a hint of Japanese dressing that was not overpowering. I paired it with the steamed egg custard or “chawanmushi” that was a delight in the mouth and pieces of chicken meat waits for you at the bottom of the cup. It was followed by a variety of temari sushi, which had shrimp, egg, and seared tuna. Next up was the sashimi, which was composed of salmon, tuna, onaga, scallops, and my favorite, hamachi. Tempura is a staple on my plate whenever I eat Japanese and they had prawn, sweet potato, and mushroom. The main dish was composed of salmon marinated in a light sweet sauce and slices of chicken.

Food presentation was enticing and since the dishes where well portioned, I didn’t get full right away and had room for dessert—the classic Miyako sago and lychee fruit in coconut milk, Japanese cheesecake, and chocolate cake. Win!

Both menus are unlimited because whatever menu you choose, you can eat all the appetizers, sashimi, tempura, main dish and dessert you want. If you choose to eat and order one dish again and again from the same menu, one can do that too.

“The food is brought to your table so guests won’t have to fall in line at the buffet counter and touch communal serving spoons and tongs. Just allow us 5 minutes to bring the next dish to your table and you are guaranteed that your next plate is fresh and warm every time,” said marketing manager and graphic artist Mariangela Mendoza. “This way, guests won’t have to miss a part of the conversation, meeting or celebration when he or she has to stand up to get food. …For guests who are still not comfortable dining in closed spaces, we are currently offering an alfresco dining option at the Kili Café & Terrace so any guest who want to enjoy the Miyako set lunch buffet they can do that in an alfresco environment ” she added.

Hyatt Regency Saipan Food & Beverage director Ty Pauling said that they want people to enjoy their dining experience with Hyatt as much as possible. “In today’s environment, we know that we need to make our guests feel comfortable…and we do this by following the proper protocols to keep them safe,” said

“In our restaurants and throughout the hotel, all Hyatt employees observe safety and health protocols in place such as frequent sanitation, washing of hands every 30 minutes and we have a team going around sanitizing ‘high touch’ areas. …Recently, all Hyatt hotels, including Saipan, were certified by Global Biorisk Advisory Council to ensure that we are ready to prevent, correct and provide proper response and recover from any potential infection,” Pauling added.

The Unlimited Miyako Lunch is only $42. Club at the Hyatt members are welcome and 25% local discount applies. For more information, call (670) 234-1234 or look them up on FaceBook: Hyatt Regency Saipan, and on their websitehttp://saipan.regency.hyatt.com.