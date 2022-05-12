‘The Crank’ returns to 8-sides in UFC 247

Share











Marianas pride Frank “The Crank” Camacho will return to mixed martial arts action this weekend when he faces Manuel “El Loco” Torres in UFC Vegas 54 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Prep for the fight is done. Just fight week prepping now. Weight cut, media, final game planning. It was a great fight camp for Manuel Torres,” said the 32-year-old, who enters the octagon cage with a 22-9 win-loss record.

This marks the 5’10,” 155-lb. Camacho’s first fight in nearly three years. He was supposed to return to MMA action last year, but was forced to pull out from his fight against Matt Frevola in UFC 263 in June 2021 after suffering back and neck injuries sustained in a car accident.

“I’m just so grateful for the opportunity. Two years off because of things I cannot control was a bummer. I can’t wait to just go in there and showcase all the hard work my team and I have been working on,” said the Team Oyama fighter.

Going up against Torres, who comes in also at 5’10” and 155 lbs. with a record of 12-2, Camacho said he’ll be sure to give fight fans a match to cheer for.

“I’m very confident. It stems from a great support group, hard work, and positive mindset… Training went really well…and right around weight.”

In Camacho’s corner will be a familiar face, as the CNMI’s very own Cuki Alvarez will be in Camacho’s camp.

“I’m so happy to have Cuk in my corner. He’s been with me since Day 1 and knows how I am as an athlete, fighter, and person. Marianas in the house!”

Torres, out of Entram Gym, was able to earn a UFC contract after fighting on Dana White’s Contender Series last summer. His most recent fight was last fall and ended with him beating Kolton Englund on strikes in just over two minutes of the first round.

The Camacho-Torres lightweight bout will be one of the undercards for UFC Vegas 54’s main event that will pit former champion Jan Blachowicz against Aleksandar Rakic in the heavyweight division.