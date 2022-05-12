‘The Crank’ returns to 8-sides in UFC 247

By
|
Posted on May 13 2022

Tag:
Share

Frank “The Crank” Camacho, right, trains with Team Oyama coach Colin Oyama for his upcoming fight against Manuel Torres in UFC Vegas 54. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

Marianas pride Frank “The Crank” Camacho will return to mixed martial arts action this weekend when he faces Manuel “El Loco” Torres in UFC Vegas 54 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Prep for the fight is done. Just fight week prepping now. Weight cut, media, final game planning. It was a great fight camp for Manuel Torres,” said the 32-year-old, who enters the octagon cage with a 22-9 win-loss record.

This marks the 5’10,” 155-lb. Camacho’s first fight in nearly three years. He was supposed to return to MMA action last year, but was forced to pull out from his fight against Matt Frevola in UFC 263 in June 2021 after suffering back and neck injuries sustained in a car accident.

“I’m just so grateful for the opportunity. Two years off because of things I cannot control was a bummer. I can’t wait to just go in there and showcase all the hard work my team and I have been working on,” said the Team Oyama fighter.

Going up against Torres, who comes in also at 5’10” and 155 lbs. with a record of 12-2, Camacho said he’ll be sure to give fight fans a match to cheer for.

“I’m very confident. It stems from a great support group, hard work, and positive mindset… Training went really well…and right around weight.”

In Camacho’s corner will be a familiar face, as the CNMI’s very own Cuki Alvarez will be in Camacho’s camp.

“I’m so happy to have Cuk in my corner. He’s been with me since Day 1 and knows how I am as an athlete, fighter, and person. Marianas in the house!”

Torres, out of Entram Gym, was able to earn a UFC contract after fighting on Dana White’s Contender Series last summer. His most recent fight was last fall and ended with him beating Kolton Englund on strikes in just over two minutes of the first round.

The Camacho-Torres lightweight bout will be one of the undercards for UFC Vegas 54’s main event that will pit former champion Jan Blachowicz against Aleksandar Rakic in the heavyweight division.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

frank
0

‘The Crank’ out of UFC 263

Posted On Jun 10 2021
, By
the crank
0

‘The Crank’ gears up for UFC 263

Posted On May 27 2021
, By
0

‘The Crank’ absorbs quick loss to UFC newcomer

Posted On Jun 22 2020
, By
0

‘Crank’ braces for strong foe

Posted On Sep 18 2019
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.
Pacific Mini Games 2022Countdown

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

With the use of masks no longer recommended in public places in the CNMI, how often do you still wear masks in public?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

Precinct 5 lawmakers hold 3rd Kagman Trash Drop-off

Posted On Apr 28 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 9, 2022

Posted On May 09 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 28, 2022

Posted On Apr 28 2022
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 22, 2022

Posted On Apr 22 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

May 13, 2022, 10:34 PM
Cloudy
Cloudy
27°C
real feel: 31°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 4 m/s E
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:49 AM
sunset: 6:38 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune