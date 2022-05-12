No bail set for man accused of stabbing two others

Share











The Superior Court did not allow a man accused of stabbing two men to post bail.

During an initial appearance hearing yesterday, Superior Court Associate Judge Wesley Bogdan did not grant bail for Huang Rui Jun, 49, who is facing murder charges for stabbing two men and killing one of them.

When an individual is not granted bail, it means the defendant cannot post any sum of money for his release and must await further court proceedings in jail.

Following the hearing, Huang was immediately remanded back to Department of Corrections custody and was ordered to return to court on May 18, at 10am for a preliminary hearing while his arraignment was set for May 23, at 9am.

Huang is currently facing charges of murder, attempted murder, assault and battery, aggravated assault and battery, and assault with a dangerous weapon after allegedly stabbing one man to death and leaving another critically injured, in what is recorded as the second stabbing at the Paseo de Marianas this year.

According to court documents, in the early hours of Monday, May 9, Department of Public Safety received a phone call reporting a stabbing incident at the Paseo de Marianas across Loco Taco Restaurant.

At the scene, responding officers saw two male victims on the ground who were immediately transported to the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. for treatment. They were later identified as Meng Ling Wei and Ruchun Xu.

After being transported to CHCC, Ruchun was deemed in critical condition due to a stab wound to the chest before he was pronounced dead at 3:50am by Dr. Elizabeth Culp.

Meanwhile Meng sustained multiple abrasions on his elbow, lower back, a small skin tear on his feet, and a stab wound on his right rib area. Meng needed six staples to close the stab wound and remains under antibiotic medication.

A police investigation revealed that Meng, Guo Feng Liao, and Xiao Ping Wang were walking home from Kiss Bar in Garapan when they met up with Huang.

Meng allegedly heard Huang “talking loudly” to Guo Feng, prompting Meng to cuss out Huang in Cantonese. Meng stated that after he cussed out Huang, Huang punched him in the face, causing him to fall.

Meng and his group then left the area but claimed he was still mad at Huang for punching him. Meng later told police that he went back to fight Huang followed by his friends and Ruchun.

Meng stated that during the fight, he heard someone within the group shout that Ruchen had been stabbed and he saw Ruchen lying on the ground, bleeding from his chest.

Meng said he tried to apply pressure to Ruchen’s wound until police arrived.

At that point, Meng said he noticed that he too had been stabbed on the right side of his body after touching his right side and seeing blood.