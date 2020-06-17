‘The Crank’ set for no-crowd match

Frank “The Crank” Camacho will step into uncharted territory when he takes on Matt “The Steamrolla” Frevola at UFC Fight Night 173 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada this weekend.

Used to the octagon cage surrounded by a rowdy crowd, Camacho will be fighting on the eight sides without spectators for the first time. UFC, since resuming its bouts, has been implementing a no-crowd policy as safety precaution against the COVID-19 virus.

“There will be no crowd. So it will be sort of a glorified sparring match. From what other fighters say, you can hear almost everything—coaches, other coaches, and clearly you can hear the fighters breathing,” said the Marianas warrior, who will face Frevola on June 20 (June 21 Saipan time) in his opener for the season.

“I am kind of curious as to how it’s going to be not having a crowd of 10-15K yelling. This fight is going to feel like it’s just in the gym,” Camacho added.

The 31-year-old fighter also said that UFC is implementing other protocols that they have never seen before.

“The check-in process is so different. The UFC has a whole hotel booked for their fighters and staff. Upon arrival we get tested. It’s just a whole different way of circumstances,” said Camacho.

Despite of these “new normal,” the Team Oyama standout is all set for the lightweight bout and looking for an early finish against Frevola, who is known for his aggressiveness right at the get-go but won most of his fights via distance.

“Frevola is a fast-starter. But it’s a fight so I’m prepared for everything. All I know is it’s going to be an exciting one. I am always going for the finish! So being smart, collected, and tactical will be key,” Camacho said.

“The few final days leading up to the bout are really for just getting the weight off. The turkey is cooked. It’s about time to eat!” he added.

Meanwhile, backing up Camacho in his seventh UFC match and first in his new four-fight deal with the MMA promotion company, is Iridium Sports Agency.

“I want to thank Iridium Sports Agency, my manager Jason House and coach Oyama (Colin) for putting all this together during these trying times. I’m very grateful for the opportunity,” Camacho said.

Iridium Sports expects another exciting performance from the Marianas pride and has all praises for Camacho for his demeanor on and off the cage.

“We partnered with Frank first and foremost because he’s a really, really, really good guy. He’s a family man and really easy to get along with. Secondly, he’s extremely talented and always puts on very exciting performances. We’re really grateful to be on his team,” Iridium Sports’ Ed Kapp said.

As always, Camacho dedicates his upcoming fight to his family and supporters back home.

“Thank you to my wife for holding down the fort back home. I miss everyone. I’m out here ready to crank it up and represent the Marianas and myself to the best of my ability. Biba Marianas!” said Camacho, who will be gunning for win No. 23 against Frevola (8-1-1).

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for more than two decades. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.
