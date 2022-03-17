The evolution of the manual wheelchair

The manual wheelchair is one of the most common types of assistive technology medically used today. Manual wheelchairs have come a long way since their first creation. There is doubt about who invented the first wheelchair. As a wheelchair user (a person that uses a wheelchair) I’ve seen the evolution of the “manual wheelchair.” Manual wheelchair by definition is one that is driven by the user pushing on bars that surround the wheels. The most common type of wheelchair features has a 24” rear-wheel used to steer and two front caster wheels. Most traditional manual wheelchairs range from 10 to 20 lbs and are usually bulky with no disassemble features.

The manual wheelchair has evolved into a more self-sufficient assistive technology from the first-generation manual wheelchairs. The most advanced feature of today’s manual wheelchair I would say is the weight. Traditional wheelchairs could weight up to 20 lbs or more, depending on the weight limit of the chair. Nowadays wheelchair users have the option to choose from a lightweight frame and parts that are usually made from aluminum or sometimes carbon fiber material. Aluminum chairs range from 7 to 10 lbs, depending on additional accessories if any. Today’s wheelchair has so many accessories to choose from, unlike traditional chairs. You have the choice of two types of pneumatic tires: solid (hard rubber) or air knobby thread, which are also for off road terrain. Personally, I chose solid rubber so it never gets flat. Other fancy accessories are 0 inch to 6-inch cambers that make the large wheels slant to a certain degree for mobility and making sharp turns without tipping sideways. Other features of today’s manual wheelchairs are the ability to disassemble. In the past wheelchair didn’t have the option to collapse or disassemble, making it hard to transport. Tires have the feature to be snap on or off, making loading easier. Back support can be folded up or down for storage. You now have the option to choose the color of the chair, unlike the traditional chair, which only came in steel. Rims can be spokes or fiberglass-like material. Also, seat cushions are more advanced now to prevent pressure sores.

Today you see many types of manual wheelchairs around the world in paralympic games and in everyday society, helping individuals with physical disabilities be more independent and productive contributors to their society.

NMPASI is the CNMI designated organization that protects the civil, legal, and human rights of people with disabilities. For more information on our programs and services, please contact NMPASI at our office numbers (670) 235-7273/4, text message (670) 287-0652, or visit our website at www.nmpasi.org., and follow us on Instagram @nmpasi670.

JOHN ALLEN CABRERA (Special to the Saipan Tribune)
John Allen Cabrera is a client advocate at the Northern Marianas Protection and Advocacy Systems Inc.

JOHN ALLEN CABRERA (Special to the Saipan Tribune)
