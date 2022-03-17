Air Busan now flies 2X a week to Saipan

Share











As South Korea inches closer to lifting its self-isolation requirement for individuals who have travelled internationally and are fully vaccinated, the demand to travel to Saipan has increased, causing Air Busan to expand its flight schedule on its Busan-Saipan route.

According to some South Korean media reports, the low-cost carrier has expanded its one-flight-a-week schedule to two-flights-a-week starting last Wednesday.

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres said that Air Busan’s continued interest in flying a Saipan route is great news for the CNMI.

“Any airline that continues to fly [to the CNMI] is a plus for us. We can’t build our economy without airlines. That’s why we incentivized airlines to be partners with the Marianas Visitors Authority and hotel industry under the travel bubble agreement because we need them to come here and continue to put the CNMI on the radar in terms of tourism. That’s the whole purpose of the travel bubble under the [Tourism Resumption Investment Plan], to constantly showcase the CNMI as a great tourist destination,” he said.

In a previous interview with MVA deputy managing director Judy Torres, she said Air Busan initially confirmed an additional seven flights from Busan to Saipan earlier this month after the conclusion of it charter flight service back in February.

Torres said, however, that the CNMI could expect an increase in the number of flights from Busan. Starting last Wednesday, it appears Air Busan has taken the step toward increasing its weekly flights to Saipan.

Air Busan’s next flight is set for March 20 and will continue through March 30.

Meanwhile, Jeju Air has also confirmed that it will be providing air service from Busan to Saipan from March 30 to Oct. 29 every Wednesday and Thursday.

In addition, Jeju Air, Asiana Airlines, and T’way Air will be providing air service between Incheon and Saipan until the end of March.

The added flights are intended to accommodate the extended TRIP program that is expected to bring in thousands of South Korean tourist to the CNMI by the end of the fiscal year.