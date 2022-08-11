MARIANAS PACIFIC AIRLINES:

The next logical step

By
|
Posted on Aug 12 2022
Share

Photo show the modern instrument panel of Marianas Southern Airways Tecnam aircraft. (MSA)

The founders of the CNMI’s newest airline, Marianas Southern Airways, have their sights firmly focused on putting the region on the international stage. “If we are to drive economic growth, we need to provide a sustainable, reliable international airlink to the CNMI,” said Keith Stewart, president of MSA.

“The ability to base and control an international airline locally, offer employment and training opportunities to CNMI residents, and significantly boost local economic development is an exciting concept,” said Stewart, “and one that my team and I are focused on delivering as the next logical phase of our airline growth plans.”

In 2021, Stewart and his vice president CNMI/Guam, Bill Giles, began working on an air service development concept to bring heavy lift back to Saipan. They recognized that the past success of Air Micronesia was heavily attributable to the fact that it was a Saipan-based airline with local leaders and decision-makers. Together, with an internationally experienced team of aviation executives, they have formed Marianas Pacific Airlines, with the goal of bringing high-yield international travelers directly to Saipan. With demand for passenger travel on selected international routes, Marianas Pacific Airlines expects to increase the CNMI’s tourism base and stimulate and improve the overall economic stability of the islands.

Over the next three years, Marianas Pacific Airlines initial start-up operations will provide 52 flights per week on seven niche routes using three U.S registered Boeing 757-200 aircraft. The planned B-757 routes will be accessible to over 313 million people in four countries within a 6-hour and 15-minute flight time of Saipan. One key objective of this plan is to provide non-stop links to Saipan from Australia, a high-yield tourism market that the Marianas Visitor Authority has sought to access for many years, said Stewart.

Giles points out that the Mariana Islands have had a proud and storied history of international air travel, pre-dating even the Golden Age of Aviation. He reminds us that in 1968 Air Micronesia established its headquarters on Saipan. “Its launch was probably the single most important factor in the economic development that would span the next half-century as, for the first time, once-remote islands in the Pacific were connected to one another and the world at large,” said Giles.

Air travel between the islands is a necessity, and the companies that provide it have always been well-respected by island leaders and communities. Air Micronesia is credited with opening the Mariana Islands to the world for tourism and economic growth and Marianas Pacific Airlines intends to recreate that air bridge for the benefit of the CNMI. It is aiming to commence services in 2023. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

How do you prefer to read the Saipan Tribune?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

August 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

CUC ADVISORIES - August 8, 2022

Posted On Aug 08 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 2, 2022

Posted On Aug 02 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS -August 1, 2022

Posted On Aug 01 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Weather Forecast

August 12, 2022, 6:10 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
27°C
real feel: 31°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 93%
wind speed: 1 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:02 AM
sunset: 6:42 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune