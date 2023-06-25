The Shack donates to relief concert

By
|
Posted on Jun 26 2023
From left, Marianas Music Association treasurer Gus Litulumar, MMA president JJ Concepcion, The Shack general manager M.J. Sikebert, Indigenous Affairs Office intern Joshua Villagomez, IAO cultural specialist Melanie T. Wennio, and IAO resident executive Ross Manglona. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

The Shack has become a platinum sponsor of the upcoming Un Marianas Dinner Concert after donating $5,000 to the Marianas Music Association, demonstrating its commitment to humanitarian causes.

The Un Marianas Dinner Concert is being held to raise typhoon relief funds for Rota and Guam. It will be held at the Aqua Resort Club poolside on July 14. Tickets are now being sold at $100 per person throughout the island as MMA continues to reach out to those willing to assist this cause.

The Shack’s donation helps the organizers in their efforts to entice potential guests to the event.

According to MMA treasurer Gus Litulumar, the price for attending the concert may be rather high “but when considering that you might even receive more in raffle prizes by simply attending, I think it becomes worth the investment….Our thanks go out to Glen Hunter and the staff at The Shack for having faith in our ability to raise funding for our neighboring islands.”

Ross Manglona, resident executive of the Indigenous Affairs Office that is assisting MMA in the coordinating the dinner concert, said, “Glen Hunter is a wonderful example of a stakeholder that participates in his community.  It is highly evident in the multitude of events we hear The Shack is involved with.

Manglona added: “Volunteerism and philanthropy are great American traditions. Philanthropy allows volunteers to do work so it’s a rather symbiotic relationship as it’s difficult to have one without the other. …We are very proud of the relationships we’ve built over the years with our business leaders.  There are some commitments still pending but I remain confident we will be sold out for this worthy cause.”

M.J. Sikebert, The Shack general manager, said: “As a member of this great community of ours, we are eager to assist MMA in their efforts to send much-needed rebuilding supplies to the neighboring islands of Rota and Guam.  Our company firmly believes it has a social responsibility as a member of this community and this is our way of helping others.” (PR)

