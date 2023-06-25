US military to hold free health, veterinary services this July

The U.S. military will be conducting a variety of free wellness services in the CNMI called “Operation Wellness” from July 11 through 19, 2023, as part of its Innovative Readiness Training program.

Services such as healthcare exam services, optometry and dentistry services, as well as veterinary care, and behavioral and general health public education will be provided completely free to members of the community by military personnel and various CNMI community partners.

U.S. Army Pfc. David Williams, a combat medic with the 75th Combat Support Hospital in Tuscaloosa, Alabama and U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brian Danielwitz, the chief of dental with the 115th Medical Group in Truax Field, Wisconsin, perform a dental treatment on a patient June 2, 2018, as part of an Innovative Readiness Training in Thomasville, Alabama. IRT is a Department of Defense military training opportunity that delivers joint training opportunities to increase deployment readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Cameron Lewis)

 

U.S. Army Reserve Sgt Rachel Kirkey, left, a veterinarian technician with 445th Medical Detachment Veterinary Services, and U.S. Army Reserve Lt Commander Eugene Johnson, a veterinary officer with 445th Medical Detachment Veterinary Services, provide care to a local family’s pet as part of Innovative Readiness Training Arctic Care 2018, Buckland, Alaska, April 19, 2018. (Lance Cpl. Ricardo Davila)

These services will be available to those on Saipan from July 11-20, 2023, from 8am to 5pm daily and on Tinian and Rota from July 11-19, 2023, from 8am to 5pm.

Locations for these outreaches are currently not confirmed but are to be announced at a later date by the Commonwealth Bureau of Military Affairs.

This activity is being done in coordination with the Office of the Governor’s CBMA, in partnership with the Department of Defense, and the 807th Medical Command (Deployment Support).

Chrystal Marino | Correspondents | Correspondents
A correspondent for Saipan Tribune, Chrystal Marino enjoys travelling, writing and meeting new people. When she is not writing, she finds ways to be involved in the community. She currently covers community beats. For any community news stories reach out to her at chrystal_marino@saipantribune.com.

Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

