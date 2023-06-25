US military to hold free health, veterinary services this July

Share











The U.S. military will be conducting a variety of free wellness services in the CNMI called “Operation Wellness” from July 11 through 19, 2023, as part of its Innovative Readiness Training program.

Services such as healthcare exam services, optometry and dentistry services, as well as veterinary care, and behavioral and general health public education will be provided completely free to members of the community by military personnel and various CNMI community partners.

These services will be available to those on Saipan from July 11-20, 2023, from 8am to 5pm daily and on Tinian and Rota from July 11-19, 2023, from 8am to 5pm.

Locations for these outreaches are currently not confirmed but are to be announced at a later date by the Commonwealth Bureau of Military Affairs.

This activity is being done in coordination with the Office of the Governor’s CBMA, in partnership with the Department of Defense, and the 807th Medical Command (Deployment Support).