The triumphant return of a Garapan landmark

At the center of Saipan’s bustling tourist hub lies a tropical oasis that invites guests to explore, enjoy, and stay.

From the glory of the old Fiesta Resort and Spa Saipan rises the Crowne Plaza Resort Saipan. Work and play come together in this iconic landmark that’s redesigned and reimagined to fulfill the blended needs for work and leisure of the modern global traveler.

This is the first Crowne Plaza Resort in Micronesia. It joins the more than 400 properties in key cities and iconic resort destinations worldwide under the Crowne Plaza brand that is managed by the global hotel group, IHG Hotels & Resorts.

This multi million dollar renovated property boasts of totally new infrastructure that houses 422 guest rooms spread over two towers that have dominated Saipan’s skyline since the ’70s.

Crowne Plaza Resort Saipan General Manager Robert Coates said no cost was spared to make the Resort the ideal vacation destination for today’s world traveler. From major infrastructure changes that includes a reengineered water filtration system and brand new air-conditioning, to new elevators and, most specially, high speed internet connection available in all areas of the Resort —the Crowne Plaza Resort Saipan is, indeed, the newest hot property in the neighborhood.

But the most important part of the extensive rework is in the guest rooms, with detailed attention given to both function and design, All elements in the rooms—acoustics, lighting down to the beddings—everything works together to offer visitors something outside the traditional hotel experience.

Crowne Plaza rooms are known for their distinct look and feel that enhances the sleep experience. Aptly called the WorkLife Room, guests experience a calming environment designed with three distinct zones to effortlessly support work, relaxation, and sleep.

Guests may choose from rooms that either have a view of Saipan’s mountain side or of the pristine waters of the Saipan lagoon. The hotel also features four premium rooms with bunk beds ideal for families, 14 oceanfront suites and 14 accessible rooms that cater to persons with disabilities.

The dramatic changes are carried out through the Resorts public spaces, beginning at the arrival and lobby areas. Featuring new wooden furniture and marble floorings with a backdrop of a sweeping view of the Saipan lagoon’s aquamarine waters, guests will immediately feel the call of the sand and surf as soon as they enter the property.

Also tucked in a corner of the hotel’s ground floor is the Kid’s Club—an indoor-outdoor play area that is a welcome addition to families who have children up to 11 years old.

Fitness buffs will be inspired to keep their regimen at the fitness center, which is now decked with updated equipment befitting an area that is at par with those found in international hotels.

For those who are looking to stage big meetings, conventions and events, Crowne Plaza Resort Saipan is an expert in hosting these gatherings. Big or small, Crowne Plaza has a collective inventory of more than five million square meters of meeting spaces found all over the world.

Included in this are the Saipan hotel’s notable meetings and events spaces that have been the site of many local events in the past. The 515-square-meter Hibiscus Ballroom can comfortably fit 500 guests, while those looking for more intimate venues can book the Azucena Room, which can accommodate 120 guests. Those looking to host weddings and intimate fun events can use the hotel’s 4,600-square-meter outdoor venue, which is also fully equipped and wired to host 400 guests.

Crowne Plaza Resort Saipan’s events package comes with the expertise of a professional events team that provides advise and helpful tips to make their guests’ events the unforgettable gatherings they envisioned these to be.

Much attention is also placed on guest safety and wellbeing while providing flexible, creative solutions for all meeting and event needs. The hotel commits to IHG’s Clean Promise—clean, well maintained, clutter-free rooms that meet high levels of cleanliness. The IHG Way of Clean program was developed in partnership with world leaders in hygiene and cleaning technologies and services. This ensures a clean, comfortable place to stay, regular deep-cleaning of high-touch surfaces and best practice cleaning of pools, fitness centers, restaurants and public areas.

In tandem with this is IHG’s enhanced “Meet with Confidence” program, which provides appropriate and creative meeting and event solutions without compromising on the experience or the flexibility that meeting planners require.

Meeting planners will find it rewarding to book their events at Crowne Plaza since they can earn points with IHG’s Business Rewards program. Points may be redeemed for travel, merchandise, and more every time bookings are made for accommodation, meetings, or an event at over 5,900 participating IHG hotels worldwide.

What rounds up a good events place is its food and beverage offerings, which Crowne Plaza has developed as well.

Director of Food and Beverage Martin Jambor said each of the hotel’s five restaurants will feature an array of local and international favourites that is sure to please any gourmand’s palate.

Jambor emphasized there is an equal need to introduce new and innovative menu selections that will set the hotel’s food and beverage offerings apart from its competitors, but it’s also a must to continue offering crowd favourites. Ultimately, he says the hotel’s culinary team is applying innovative approaches to food and drink to satisfy the discriminating taste of the international traveller.

Food and beverage options at the hotel vary, from a buffet spread on selected days at The Terrace, service of which eventually will be expanded to serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, to The Market Place, which offers light snacks and drinks in grab-and-go containers, perfect for those who are on-the-go.

Inspired signature cocktails, an extensive selection of international and domestic wines and spirits and a menu that feature street style bites from around the world is what the Mari Bar offers.

In the pipeline to open in January 2023 are the Mai Teppanyaki and the Ataari Dinner Show.

When asked what visitors can expect from the hotel and its team of professionals who are skilled to providing constant service, Coates said, “We are led by the needs of our guests and locals and offering them something outside the traditional hotel experience.”

And what sets Crowne Plaza’s ethos apart from the others is their belief in the concept called “Dare to Connect,” which encourages warm, engaging interactions between staff and guests. Through focus and inspiration of colleagues, Coates says the hotel enables their guest’s desire to connect.

Crowne Plaza places an important value on the training and development of its team, which are key to the success of a brand. The hotel’s staff is a mix of employees who were hired from off island and those who come from the local community. “We embrace our team, we empower them and we work with them. We have to put our energy in them so they can, in return, provide confident service to our guests,” Coates said.

He also underscores Crowne Plaza’s belief in working with the local community. “While we introduced changes and innovated some of the key elements in the Resort such as the names of restaurants, some of the restaurant concepts like the teppanyaki and the dinner show remain because they have become a part of the hotel’s history and tradition. We welcome international guests, but we also want to remain being a part of the fabric of our local community,” said Coates.

With vaccination programs in place and health restrictions easing and more borders opening, traveling is again back on the upswing. And just as the international traveler prepares to explore new places and create new experiences, Crowne Plaza Resort Saipan is ready to be their home away from home,

For more information about Crowne Plaza Resort Saipan, visit their website at saipan.crowneplaza.com or connect at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. It is located along Coral Tree Avenue, Garapan, Saipan. Call 670234-6414 or email info.cprsaipan@ihg.com

Teri M. Flores (Correspondent)