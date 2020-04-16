THINGS TO KNOW -April 17, 2020

Share







As of April 14, 2020. All information may change without prior notice. For corrections and additions to this list, send an email to editor@saipantribune.com or chevy_alipio@saipantribune.com, or call 235-6397 or 235-2440.

Paycheck Protection Program FAQs

The Small Business Administration, in consultation with the U.S. Department of the Treasury, has issued frequently-asked-questions regarding implementation of the Paycheck Protection Program, established by section 1102 of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. Some of those FAQs involve explaining the requirements under the Bank Secrecy Act, and how lenders can meet those requirements when issuing a PPP loan. As the administrator of the BSA, the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network is re-publishing those FAQs. FinCEN will update this document with any additional BSA-related FAQs involving the PPP. Read the FAQs at https://www.fincen.gov/news/news-releases/paycheck-protection-program-frequently-asked-questions.

DCRM UPDATES

The Division of Coastal Resources Management provides an update on several programs and plans. See link at www.saipantribune.com.

USDA RESOURCES

The U.S. Department of Agriculture implements immediate measures to help rural residents, businesses and communities affected by COVID-19. Read about it at https://www.rd.usda.gov/sites/default/files/USDA_RD_SA_COVID19_ProgramImmediateActions04082020.pdf.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture expands provisions for lenders to offer temporary exceptions to payment deferrals for agency guaranteed loan programs. See full details at https://www.rd.usda.gov/sites/default/files/USDA_RD_SA_COVID19_Guarantee_Loan_DeferralPayments04082020.pdf.

WHO UPDATE

Advice on the use of masks in the context of COVID-19. See link at www.saipantribune.com.

BANK HOURS

Bank of Hawaii: Monday to Friday – 9am to 1pm (Saturdays closed)

Bank of Guam Chalan Kanoa: Closed temporarily

Bank of Guam Garapan: Monday to Friday – 9am-1pm; Saturday closed

First Hawaiian Bank Oleai: Monday to Friday – 9am- 1pm; Saturday closed

First Hawaiian Bank Gualo Rai: Monday to Friday – 9am- 1pm; Saturday closed

U.S. POSTAL SERVICE

USPS Chalan Kanoa: Monday to Friday – 8:30am-4pm; Sat 9am-12pm

USPS San Vicente: Monday to Friday – 12pm-5:30pm; Sat 12pm-3pm

SUPERMARKETS

For a list of the status of open and closed stores and those with limited hours, see link at www.saipantribune.com.

RESTAURANTS

For a list of the status of open and closed restaurants and those with limited hours, see link at www.saipantribune.com.

OTHER BUSINESSES:

For a list of their business operations status, see link at www.saipantribune.com.

MEDICAL SERVICES

For a list of the status of open and closed medical services and those with limited hours, see link at www.saipantribune.com.

HOTELS

For a partial list of the status of open and closed hotels and those with limited hours, see link at www.saipantribune.com.

ONLINE RESOURCES

Demystifying the CARES ACT: A primer for businesses. Plus Saipan Chamber of Commerce updates. See https://myemail.constantcontact.com/De-mystifying-the-CARES-ACT-and-Local-Updates.html?soid=1129193858340&aid=0EXsNhZzzis

For more information about DIY face coverings, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/cloth-face-cover.html.

Commonwealth Health Care Corp. services. See link at www.saipantribune.com.

Frequently-asked-questions about direct assistance under CARES Act. See link at www.saipantribune.com.

Needing mental health tips? See link at www.saipantribune.com.

Announcement about re-opening of boat ramps and docks. See link at www.saipantribune.com.

Announcement about re-opening of public beaches and pathways. See link at www.saipantribune.com.

Avoid COVID-19 scams: Attorney General Edward Manibusan issues alert of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) scams. See link at www.saipantribune.com.

Settlement Fund office hours

The Settlement Fund office has reduced its service hours to half day. We are still restricting access to the public and will continue to receive and respond to inquiries by phone, fax and email only from 8am to 1pm, Monday – Friday. Fund staff will be available to assist members only by telephone, fax, or email. Contact Information for the Settlement Fund: tel: (670) 322-3863; fax: (670) 664-8080; email: info@nmisf.com. (PR)

Source: Compiled by Saipan Tribune/Chevy Alipio