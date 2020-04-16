THINGS TO KNOW -April 17, 2020

As of April 14, 2020. All information may change without prior notice. For corrections and additions to this list, send an email to editor@saipantribune.com or chevy_alipio@saipantribune.com, or call 235-6397 or 235-2440.

Paycheck Protection Program FAQs

The Small Business Administration, in consultation with the U.S. Department of the Treasury, has issued frequently-asked-questions regarding implementation of the Paycheck Protection Program, established by section 1102 of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. Some of those FAQs involve explaining the requirements under the Bank Secrecy Act, and how lenders can meet those requirements when issuing a PPP loan. As the administrator of the BSA, the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network is re-publishing those FAQs. FinCEN will update this document with any additional BSA-related FAQs involving the PPP. Read the FAQs at https://www.fincen.gov/news/news-releases/paycheck-protection-program-frequently-asked-questions.

DCRM UPDATES

 The Division of Coastal Resources Management provides an update on several programs and plans. See link at www.saipantribune.com.

USDA RESOURCES

 The U.S. Department of Agriculture implements immediate measures to help rural residents, businesses and communities affected by COVID-19. Read about it at https://www.rd.usda.gov/sites/default/files/USDA_RD_SA_COVID19_ProgramImmediateActions04082020.pdf.

 The U.S. Department of Agriculture expands provisions for lenders to offer temporary exceptions to payment deferrals for agency guaranteed loan programs. See full details at https://www.rd.usda.gov/sites/default/files/USDA_RD_SA_COVID19_Guarantee_Loan_DeferralPayments04082020.pdf.

WHO UPDATE

 Advice on the use of masks in the context of COVID-19. See link at www.saipantribune.com.

BANK HOURS 

  • Bank of Hawaii: Monday to Friday – 9am to 1pm (Saturdays closed)
  • Bank of Guam Chalan Kanoa: Closed temporarily
  • Bank of Guam Garapan: Monday to Friday – 9am-1pm; Saturday closed
  • First Hawaiian Bank Oleai: Monday to Friday – 9am- 1pm; Saturday closed
  • First Hawaiian Bank Gualo Rai: Monday to Friday – 9am- 1pm; Saturday closed

U.S. POSTAL SERVICE 

  • USPS Chalan Kanoa: Monday to Friday – 8:30am-4pm; Sat 9am-12pm
  • USPS San Vicente: Monday to Friday – 12pm-5:30pm; Sat 12pm-3pm

SUPERMARKETS

For a list of the status of open and closed stores and those with limited hours, see link at www.saipantribune.com.

RESTAURANTS

For a list of the status of open and closed restaurants and those with limited hours, see link at www.saipantribune.com. 

OTHER BUSINESSES: 

For a list of their business operations status, see link at www.saipantribune.com.

MEDICAL SERVICES

For a list of the status of open and closed medical services and those with limited hours, see link at www.saipantribune.com. 

HOTELS

For a partial list of the status of open and closed hotels and those with limited hours, see link at www.saipantribune.com. 

ONLINE RESOURCES

Settlement Fund office hours

The Settlement Fund office has reduced its service hours to half day. We are still restricting access to the public and will continue to receive and respond to inquiries by phone, fax and email only from 8am to 1pm, Monday – Friday. Fund staff will be available to assist members only by telephone, fax, or email. Contact Information for the Settlement Fund: tel: (670) 322-3863; fax: (670) 664-8080; email: info@nmisf.com. (PR)

Source: Compiled by Saipan Tribune/Chevy Alipio

