Tough rookie season for Tan

By
|
Posted on Apr 17 2020
Share

Tania Tan races in the 2019 Metropolitan Cross Country Championship at the Van
Cortlandt Park in New York. (Fordham University)

Micronesian Regional Championship gold medalist Tania Tan acknowledged and welcomed a challenging rookie season with Fordham University’s cross-country team in the National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I

“My freshman season was good. It was a bit tough at first, because I had to get used to the trainings, as we ran more miles and faster paces than I’m used to (which resulted to me getting injured toward the end of cross country in the fall). But I had fun and I’m glad it gave me a challenge,” said Tan, who counted competing in about seven or eight events for the Rams in the fall and spring seasons.

Of these races, Tan saved the best for last, as she posted a personal best time when she participated in the Armory College Indoor Track Meet held at the Armory Track & Field Center in New York, New York in February this year.

“It was my first time running on an indoor track and I set a new personal record in the one-mile race,” said Tan, who won the 3,000m and 5,000m events in the 2018 Micronesian Regional Championship that took place on Saipan.

She completed the race in 6:02.33 and though the CNMI does not keep records in indoor events, Northern Marianas Athletics secretary general Robin Sapong acknowledged that Tan’s mark was a fast time.

Tania Tan, third right, joins her Fordham University teammates as they head out to the course during the 2019 Fordham Fiasco/Ed Joyce Memorial held at the Van Cortlandt Park in New York. (Fordham University)

A few months before her record debut in an indoor track meet, the 2018 Northern Marianas Sports Association/Tan Siu Lin Foundation Female Student Athlete of the Year joined the Rams in the ECAC/IC4A Cross Country Championship at Van Cortlandt Park in Bronx.

“It was the most memorable event in my first year with the team because it was our last cross country meet of the season held at the end of November and cross country is a long season (from August to November). That race was also the most challenging because I was injured, but I insisted on running, so I had to push through the pain and run,” the Saipan International School graduate said.

Despite her handicap, Tan still finished the five-mile course with a respectable time (23:57) and later joined the Rams’ farewell celebration for the team’s senior members.

Tan and company also ended the fall season by earning academic recognitions from the U.S. Track & Field Cross Country Coaches Association. The Rams were one of the eight Atlantic 10 schools to have both their men’s and women’s teams qualified for the All-Academic distinction (cumulative GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale, including the most recent grading period). Fordham had the second-highest GPA among the women’s teams at 3.62, just slightly behind Virginia Commonwealth University (3.65). The Fordham men topped the field with a 3.31 team GPA.

After completing her freshman season, Tan is looking forward to suiting up for the Rams anew.

“I want to continue to train hard and get faster, break my PRs, and have fun,” she said.

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for more than two decades. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

April 2020

TAGA Plus

January - March 2020 Issue

Community

Community Briefs - April 15, 2020

Posted On Apr 15 2020

Community Briefs - April 14, 2020

Posted On Apr 14 2020

Community Briefs - April 10, 2020

Posted On Apr 10 2020

Life and Style

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

‘Da Lounge Bar’ to host wine tasting nights in Aug.

Posted On Aug 06 2018

Miyako chef wins ‘Good Taste Series Competition’

Posted On Aug 02 2018

Environment

Schmidt Ocean Institute maps 1M square km of seafloor

Posted On Dec 12 2019

Saipan Lions Club gives MHS 12 garbage bins

Posted On Sep 26 2019

Triple J takes part in Int’l Coastal Cleanup

Posted On Sep 26 2019

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

April 17, 2020, 1:14 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
32°C
real feel: 37°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 58%
wind speed: 5 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 5 m/s
UV-Index: 12
sunrise: 6:01 AM
sunset: 6:32 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune