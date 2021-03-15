Three in a row for Lady Dolphins

Marianas High School women’s paddling team poses for a photo after being awarded its third consecutive championship plaque for the 2020-2021 Public School System Interscholastic High School Canoe Series that concluded last Saturday. (Kimberly A. Bautista)

Marianas High School successfully defended its championship for the third straight year in the women’s division of the 2020-2021 Public School System Interscholastic High School Canoe Series that concluded last Saturday.

The Lady Dolphins swept the last round of races last Saturday in the waters off Kilili Beach and earned 40 points to be named canoe champions anew.

MHS only had to go head-to-head against Kagman High School because Saipan Southern High School forfeited as a result of the recent surge of positive COVID-19 cases.

MHS team captain Tianna Aldan, who has been with the team for every championship, said that every single year, the MHS women’s paddling crew works hard to come out on top.

“Every year we work hard and we push through and that’s why we’ve made it to the top every single year. All throughout these three years, it’s always been a new team every single year. I’m the only one who raced in all three races on the girls’ team and I’m just so proud that every year we have so many new people interested and they want to paddle and they want to try something new,” she said.

Aldan, who is an MHS senior, said this is her third and final year with the MHS paddling club and although she has no choice but to leave paddling behind to pursue higher education, the sport will remain with her and she will make sure to spend every moment she can on the ocean before she has to leave.

The Marianas High School paddling team completes their final race of the 2020-2021 Public School System Interscholastic High School Canoe Series that concluded last Saturday in the waters off Kilili Beach.b (Kimberly A. Bautista)

Team MHS also consists of Aleena Ada, Xyrene Apostol, Tiara Cepeda, Margarette Dolotina, Haeven Hocog, Angella Maratas, and Mikaela Vergara.

Team KHS is made up of Alisa Gatharngeg, Jenisha Dubrall, Davin Kim, Danika Tagabuel, Megan Barnes, Wallis Bai, Clarissa Tagabuel, Kiara Nekaifes, and Kata Iakopo.

The Lady Dolphins paddling club drew first blood in the preliminary round of races, leaving MHS in the dust.

In the preliminary round of the 500m dash, MHS completed the course in 3:24 to gain 10 points. The Lady Ayuyus lagged behind its opponent by over 10 seconds to finish with a time of 3:34.98.

Later in the preliminaries of the 1,000m, MHS showed no mercy taking the lead from the start to finish at 07:06.25. KHS followed shortly submitting a time of 07:28.25.

In the finals round, the Lady Dolphins continued to dominate, completing the 500m dash in 03:17.67. KHS finished 13 seconds later at 03:30.88.

The 1,000m finals was a much closer race. The Lady Ayuyus nearly overtook MHS in the first go-around but MHS, adamant about sweeping the fourth and final race of the series, trudged forward and completed the race in 07:17. 71 while KHS came in at 07:24:40.

The Public School System Student Support Services Athletic Program held the canoe series with assistance from Northern Marianas Paddle Sports. Results of the co-ed competition will be published tomorrow.

Kimberly Bautista | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.

