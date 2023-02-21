Tinian daughter is promoted to army warrant officer

Share











Chief Warrant Officer III Abigail Baker, who has served in the U.S. Army Active-Duty Component for over 18 years, now has the distinction of being known to be the first female warrant officer from the island of Tinian.

There was a strong incentive in high school for Baker to join the armed forces, but she had never imagined that she would come this far in the service as a warrant officer. Her area of concentration is Human Resources, 420A.

“I attribute much of my success to the strict house rules, family-oriented gatherings, political gathering experiences, my parents’ sacrifices, beliefs, and support for education and youth programs on the island,” she said.

Baker credits the countless people she has come across for inspiring her, especially her siblings: Lt. Col. Adrian Evangelista (U.S. Marine Corps), Okinawa, Japan; Tech. Sgt. Antonio Evangelista Jr. (U.S. Air Force), Las Vegas, Nevada; and Staff Sgt. Aran Evangelista (U.S. Army), Camp Humphreys, Korea. “They all in some way embedded pride, good morals, and values,” Baker added.

From enlisting in 2004 and being an honor graduate out of basic training to earning the title of distinguished honor graduate from the Warrant Officer Basic Course in 2013 after completing a human resource technician course, Baker has moved up the ranks and was recently promoted Chief Warrant Officer III.

One of her most notable accomplishments include being nominated to executive assistant to the commander of the White House Communications Agency, traveling with the agency as an airport presidential communications officer and assistance operations noncommissioned officer.

Entering the service

“The U.S. Army is one of many options to pursue your education while earning a paycheck,” she said.

A great benefit and advantage to “marrying your career choice and secondary education,” she added, is that it left no burden on her parents.

Baker said she entered the human resources field because she understands the value of people, whom she considers the No. 1 resource. “People are our No. 1 asset. We should always invest in networking and relationships. I meet new people, create systems to make environments better, provide opportunities, military strength management, identifying personnel talent and shortages and run analysis for better customer service. It takes a people-person to run a business!”

Baker’s ultimate goal is to pursue as much education that the Army can provide before she retires.

“Retiring at 40 sounds so good right now!” she said. “Tinian holds my heart, I do plan on returning home to extend my services and possibly run for office and maybe hold the position as the CNMI representative in Washington, D.C., 20 to 30 years down the road,” she said.

Baker calls on young local students to never settle for less. “…Enjoy your youth but pause every once in a while, and think about the next five-10 years. Reach out and talk to those that have left the rock, returned, and served,” she added. “We can all learn from each other’s life experiences. Best of all there will always be an islander wherever you are.”

Baker is married to James D. Baker and they have three sons:, Dre-Joey, Zachary Dalton, and Ian James. (PR)