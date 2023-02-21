Tinian daughter is promoted to army warrant officer

By
|
Posted on Feb 22 2023
Share

CW3 Abigail Baker and Lt. Col. Evangelista pose for a picture in Erbil, Iraq. Both are the son and daughter of Tinian and are children of Antonio Boki Evangelista and Evelyn R. Evangelista. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTOS)

Chief Warrant Officer III Abigail Baker, who has served in the U.S. Army Active-Duty Component for over 18 years, now has the distinction of being known to be the first female warrant officer from the island of Tinian.

There was a strong incentive in high school for Baker to join the armed forces, but she had never imagined that she would come this far in the service as a warrant officer. Her area of concentration is Human Resources, 420A.

“I attribute much of my success to the strict house rules, family-oriented gatherings, political gathering experiences, my parents’ sacrifices, beliefs, and support for education and youth programs on the island,” she said.

Baker credits the countless people she has come across for inspiring her, especially her siblings: Lt. Col. Adrian Evangelista (U.S. Marine Corps), Okinawa, Japan; Tech. Sgt. Antonio Evangelista Jr. (U.S. Air Force), Las Vegas, Nevada; and Staff Sgt. Aran Evangelista (U.S. Army), Camp Humphreys, Korea. “They all in some way embedded pride, good morals, and values,” Baker added.

From enlisting in 2004 and being an honor graduate out of basic training to earning the title of distinguished honor graduate from the Warrant Officer Basic Course in 2013 after completing a human resource technician course, Baker has moved up the ranks and was recently promoted Chief Warrant Officer III.

CW3 Abigail Baker was promoted by Lt. Col. Evangelista in Erbil, Iraq. Both siblings were in harm’s way in April of 2020. It was a momentous occasion and one they both will never forget despite the circumstances.

One of her most notable accomplishments include being nominated to executive assistant to the commander of the White House Communications Agency, traveling with the agency as an airport presidential communications officer and assistance operations noncommissioned officer.

Entering the service

“The U.S. Army is one of many options to pursue your education while earning a paycheck,” she said.

A great benefit and advantage to “marrying your career choice and secondary education,” she added, is that it left no burden on her parents.

Baker said she entered the human resources field because she understands the value of people, whom she considers the No. 1 resource. “People are our No. 1 asset. We should always invest in networking and relationships. I meet new people, create systems to make environments better, provide opportunities, military strength management, identifying personnel talent and shortages and run analysis for better customer service. It takes a people-person to run a business!”

Baker’s ultimate goal is to pursue as much education that the Army can provide before she retires.

“Retiring at 40 sounds so good right now!” she said. “Tinian holds my heart, I do plan on returning home to extend my services and possibly run for office and maybe hold the position as the CNMI representative in Washington, D.C., 20 to 30 years down the road,” she said.

Baker calls on young local students to never settle for less. “…Enjoy your youth but pause every once in a while, and think about the next five-10 years. Reach out and talk to those that have left the rock, returned, and served,” she added. “We can all learn from each other’s life experiences. Best of all there will always be an islander wherever you are.”

Baker is married to James D. Baker and they have three sons:, Dre-Joey, Zachary Dalton, and Ian James. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

What is your biggest expense every month?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

January 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 22, 2023

Posted On Feb 22 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – February 20, 2023

Posted On Feb 20 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 8, 2023

Posted On Feb 08 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

February 22, 2023, 6:57 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
26°C
real feel: 28°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 6 m/s NE
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:38 AM
sunset: 6:23 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune