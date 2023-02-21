Blue Haus also champions of masters division

Blue Haus players are all smiles and display their championship trophy after winning the Legends Sports Association Invitational Basketball League 45-and-over division last Sunday at the Koblerville Basketball Court.

Blue Haus may have its yearslong undefeated streak in the masters division snapped during the Legends Sports Association Invitational Basketball League, but nonetheless still finished the season as champions of the 45-and-over division.

The OG of the greybeards (and hair or thinning hair) literally gave a master class on shooting and defending en route to beating JSN Construction, 76-67, last Sunday at the Koblerville Basketball Court.

Elmer Esdrelon gave Blue Haus a much needed lift in the first 10 minutes of action, as the veteran point guard scored 7 points to give them a 19-10 lead.

JSN Construction fought back in the second behind the outside sniping of James Abuy and they were able to trim Blue Haus’ lead to 3 points, 41-38, at halftime.

Esdrelon returned to form at the start of the second half and erupted for another 8 points that allowed Blue Haus to take a 58-50 advantage heading into the fourth and final quarter.

That’s when JSN Construction gunner “Smoking” Jun Tabora made things interesting. 

Bottled up the first three quarters with multiple Blue Haus defenders draped all over him, the sweet-shooting guard finally went loose in the final canto, exploding for 11 points including two straight triples to keep JSN Construction’s fading hopes alive.

But alas, Blue Haus found another savior in playing coach Junar Guiab, as the bullstrong do-it-all forward took the cudgels from a visibly tired Esdrelon and carried the team to the finish line.

Guiab would fire 10 of his total 19 points in the last 10 minutes of the contest, while Esdrelon still led the multi-titled team in the boxscore with 23 points. Joel  Elchico was the only other double-figure performer for Blue Haus with 12.

The rest of the Blue Haus team is made up of Jeff Garcia, Bruce Berline, Edwin Santos, Matt Buenabajo, Rey Culala, Richard Peredo, Tito Alano, Nelson Samson, Ed Diaz, Jun Estolas, John Santos, and Martin Moreno.

Tabora paced JSM Construction in the finals with 19 markers, while Abuy and Melvin Villarin pumped in 12 points apiece in support.

Guiab said what made this championship even sweeter was they beat the same team that gave them their first loss in years. JSN Construction defeated them in the first round of the two-round elimination format. 

He also said they won despite not having 6’3” center Berline in the lineup for the winner-take-all finals as the veteran center was off-island. 

In the battle for third in the masters, Vizion Insurance beat Legends Elite, 121-83. In the open division, taking second runner-up honors was JTM Saipan after it beat NAPA Auto Parts, 87-69.

Blue Haus 76 – Esdrelon 23, Guiab 19, Elchico 12, Garcia 7, Buenabajo 6, Estolas 4, J. Santos 3, E. Santos 2.
JSN Construction 67 – Tabora 19, Abuy 12, Villarin 12, De Guzman 10, Wesley 8, Montano 6.
Scoring by quarters: 19-10, 41-38, 58-50, 76-67.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com

