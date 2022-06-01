Tinian Diamond Casino completes final stages

The Tinian Diamond Casino is currently in the final phases of completion and is tentatively expected to officially open around summertime.

In a brief interview with Kimberlyn King-Hinds, Commonwealth Ports Authority chairwoman, she said the final inspection to be conducted by the Bureau of Environmental and Coastal Quality and permitting for the Tinian Diamond Casino’s wastewater treatment facility is expected to be completed in two weeks.

“The casino itself is almost done, if not done already. I think what’s pending is the issue with the wastewater treatment facility. One of the issues that CPA had with the facility opening was the waste treatment facility situation. But from all accounts, the casino is in the process of completing the permitting requirements and the infrastructure. The waste treatment facility has been built and it’s just awaiting final inspection. By all accounts, once that’s done, within probably the next two weeks, there’s expectations that the facility will open up,” she said.

King-Hinds said the completion of the permitting process would set the stage for a grand opening of Tinian’s newest casino hotel located on the port of Tinian around the third quarter of this year or summer.

King-Hinds told the media that CPA has been notified that aside from nearly completing the hotel casino, Big Investment Group, the operator of the Tinian Diamond Casino, has also started hiring workers for its ferry operation.

“So the whole area is being leased from CPA. On one side is the actual casino, and then right behind that is a multipurpose building, which is looking like what they’re going to open up as their hotel. Recently, we got notice that they also announced that they were hiring folks for the ferry. That was posted on the Tinian Mayor’s Office website. So obviously that’s good news,” she said.

King-Hinds said Tinian is always open to new businesses that would benefit Tinian’s economy and provide jobs for residents.

“We’re always looking forward to seeing new businesses open. Obviously, that equals to jobs for the people and contribution to the Tinian economy,” she said.

Big Investment Group or BIG is leasing CPA property for the Tinian Diamond Casino project, which includes a hotel, a casino, and a ferry terminal.

BIG has renewed its casino license twice and a portion of the latest payment, $254,000, has been appropriated by Tinian Local Law 22-7 for the Tinian Mayor’s Office, the Tinian Municipal Council, the Tinian Municipal Scholarship Program, and the Tinian Casino Gaming Control Commission.

Kimberly Bautista Esmores | Reporter
