Tinian lass 3rd in California bodybuilding tilt

Despite being the youngest in the competition, Tinian’s Cielo Long finished third in the 2022 California WNBF Muscle Mayhem Bodybuilding Competition held last July 16 in Sacramento.

Long, who along with her twin sister, Isa, were the valedictorians of the 2022 Class of Tinian High School, said finishing second runner-up in the bodybuilding competition is just the start of her bodybuilding career in the U.S. mainland.

“I am extremely grateful to have placed in my first stateside competition. Although I would’ve liked to place higher, stepping on stage was more than enough. I have a lot of years left to learn and grow—this is just the beginning!”

Long is dedicating her win in the Muscle Mayhem Bodybuilding tilt to all individuals who struggle with body image.

“This (body image) was my biggest obstacle for years until I finally decided to appreciate my faults and accept what I was given. Put yourself out there! Confidence takes time and there is nothing wrong with being proud of your progress,” she said.

The daughter of Philip and Arley Long said training for the bodybuilding competition in Sacramento was no laughing matter.

“To train for a bikini bodybuilding competition it takes a lot of discipline. You endure long weeks of restrictive dieting and intense strength training to perfect your physique. I won’t lie and say it’s easy but it is definitely worth it in the end,” she said.

Long, along with her twin Isa, will be incoming freshmen at Harvard University this coming school year and she promised to continue her bodybuilding journey through Ivy League and beyond.

“My ultimate goal is to one day compete in the [National Physique Committee] and qualify for a pro card. From this point on I’m going to keep pushing myself because I know my progress doesn’t just stop here. I have a long way to go and I’m willing to work for it!” she said.

Long’s parents said they’re “immensely proud” of her third place win at the 2022 California WNBF Muscle Mayhem Bodybuilding Competition.

“She was the only teen in the women’s category and she had to compete against seasoned competitors twice her age. Being only her second competition, and her Top 3 performance in each, she has a very bright future and may even turn pro. In fact, a couple of the judges came up to her after the event and stated she has huge potential to compete nationally with continued work and dedication,” said Philip.

He added that whatever their daughter decides about her budding career in bodybuilding, they will always

“Either way Arley and I are just proud to witness and be a part of her success and will continue to support her whatever the future has in store for her.”

Last November, Long won the bikini competition of the 2021 Dee Clayton Classic at the Saipan World Resort. It marked her debut in the sport.