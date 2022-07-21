What lessons or values have you learned from your parents?

Share











Although my mother, +Rosario Benavente Aldan, is no longer with us, she was a woman of strength, courage and love. My father, +Juan DLG Demapan, unexpectedly passed away when I was only 11, and my younger twin siblings were only 6. In an instant, my mother took on the roles of being both a mother and father to three young children. Growing up under her wings, she showed us that if we persevere and strive for excellence, we will be okay. She was a hard worker who was committed to providing a roof over our head and food on our table for my siblings and I. She was also a gentle and loving soul whose laughter resounded with distinction at our family gatherings. We never had it all, but we made the most of what we had because in the end, it was love, respect and our belief in God that mattered most. These are the lessons she instilled in me. She was committed to her devotions to San Vicente and the Nino Prague; and in her healthier days, would cook meals for some of our priests and sisters. She constantly reminded me that respect would always take us far in life. “Na siguru na i respetu mas un na ya hululu’ gi linal’a’-mu” (“Make sure that respect is the most important thing in your life.”). She taught me that when we give respect, we earn the respect, trust, and confidence of others. And that if we all give each other these, we will always be surrounded by people that will lift each other up, in good times and in our most trying times. She believed in me, and today, I make every effort to pay forward the life lessons she has left behind for me and my little family.

Rep. Angel A. Demapan



I think I am the luckiest one when it comes to having the best parents. I do not only have one or two, but I have six caring and loving parents. It may seem crazy as it sounds, but I am grateful to every single one of them. Growing up, we weren’t the perfect or “complete family,” but we were content with each other. I specifically remember these words from my mom, “Be grateful for what you have.” I never really understood what that meant, not until I grew up and I realized that nothing in this world is perfect. I’ve been through many trials, but they never fail to help me get back on my feet. Although having six parents is out of the ordinary, all I could say is that they are the “complete family” I could ever ask for in my life. I love them so much, and I am forever grateful to God for blessing me with them.

Christine Hayag

From working hard to acting with empathy to prioritizing my education, my parents have taught me so much in my 23 years of life. At the foundation of this long list of life lessons is the most important to me, which has got me through the best and most difficult of times: “Treat everyone with kindness and respect.”

As a young adult, I often consider how valuable the life lessons my parents taught (and continue to teach me) are, being that these lessons are the culmination of their own experiences, hardships, and what they’ve learned from their own parents.

I am eternally grateful for the guidance and wisdom passed down to me by my mother, Dr. Barbara Concepcion Hunter, and my father, William Hunter. I have seen both of them work very hard to ensure that my sisters and I have the ability to not only further our education, but also pursue opportunities for growth in leadership and service to our community.

Thank you, mom and dad. You are my motivation to work hard, be kind, and never stop learning, and I am grateful for all that you do.

Brianna Hunter

Life lessons from my parents have been based on faith—to always pray and keep my relationship with our Lord as a priority. As I went through life and experienced some life challenges, I would often be reminded of our Lord’s words—that “He will never leave us nor forsake us.” To trust and have faith in our Lord, as everything is on His time. We must have faith and trust in what our Lord has planned for us. And to “always do our best and God will take care of the rest.” These words were instrumental as I went through college. I was like many who didn’t know what I wanted to be in life. After I graduated from college and moved back home, I had a bit of fear of uncertainties. With a leap of faith and trust in Him, I been blessed with this beautiful paradise I can call home. As I started to grow professionally and experienced some challenges and insecurities, my mother reminded me to always do the “right thing” and she sent me the poem by Mother Theresa, “Do it Anyway.” This gave me the perfect perspective that I needed and it has carried me. Be kind, help each other and listen as much as possible.

Catherine Attao Toves

From growing up with a bunch of six siblings to getting married and then having a family. My parents, Frank and +Anicia Tomokane, gave so much of their unconditional love to support me and my siblings through it all.

If there is anything I could share about what made it possible to stay positive in all situations, it was because of having parents who were patient, kind and very supportive in everything we have done.

Zenn Tomokane

Honor thy mother and father as the Bible states. Let’s take this time to acknowledge and honor those who brought us into this world, and whether they are still around or not , we can always honor their memory since we wouldn’t be the individuals that we are today without them.

I must say the one resounding theme or lesson that my mother always tried to instill in us was to always keep God first in everything we do and to always count our blessings. She also believed that you must always try and help others any chance you get. Give without expecting anything in return. Now on the flip side of that, she always said never depend on others and that you have to try and do things for yourself.

Another thing that she instilled in us was to always remain humble in everything that we do. We were also told that if someone spoke ill of you, we are not able to control what others say or think of us, so don’t waste any time or energy trying to figure out those reasons since it will only stress you out. The one last thing she always spoke of was to always take care of our health since how are we to take care of others if we can’t take care of ourselves. (sigh)

Thank you, mom, I miss and love you every day.

Christopher G. Cabrera

I am everything that I am because Serafina Rosario King-Nabors is my mother. I watched her work from under her desk when she and Auntie Daling Ogumoro were the first females in the CNMI to ever be elected as congresswomen in the 1st CNMI Legislature. I watch her live her life on her own terms, fearlessly and fiercely. Everyday, I get to see her devote her life to her community in silence and in own her way, without any expectation of recognition. She is just doing and giving her best at it. She has taught me by doing. And, everyday that I wake up, my primary goal is to give the best of myself to my family, my friends, and to my community; to live fearlessly and fiercely but most of all, to live with humility. And it is my hope that one day, I can be half the woman that she is.

Kimberlyn King-Hinds

Over the years, my parents have taught me useful life lessons, but the one thing that particularly stood out to me was how to be resilient and to never give up. They have taught me to look at things from different angles and find alternative methods to solve the challenges that we are faced with. They wanted me to know that they are always there to support me and have my back, no matter how hard life gets. Knowing that they are always there for me helps to reassure me and gives me courage to try harder and to not quit. I am forever thankful to have them in my life and I don’t know what I would do without them.

Justin Laurence Del Rosario

“A mothers love is more beautiful than a fresh flower.” This quote has always stuck with me because not only did my mom raise me, she raised me on her own. She’s sacrificed so much to provide me and my siblings our wants and needs because she would always say “because I never had that growing up.” She taught us to appreciate the little things and to be humble when big things come our way. When hurtful words are being pointed at us, “just take it in one ear, and out the other” or “if you have nothing nice to say, don’t say anything at all” when hurtful words leave our lips. She not only tried to spoil us, but she humbled us in the process. For that, I thank her. I love her. I appreciate her. And I have all my life to repay her.

Kiara Pangelinan