Tinian’s knight in shining armor

By
|
Posted on Mar 17 2022
Share

Tinian’s Sir Dela Cruz in action during the recent 2021-2022 IT&E Interscholastic Boys High School Basketball Championships at the Marianas High School Gymnasium in Susupe.(ROSELYN B. MONROYO)

“Sir” is a formal honorific address in English usually reserved for knights of the realm that comes from the term “sire” in the Middle Ages.

And for all intents and purposes Sir Dela Cruz has earned that title—even though it’s already his birth name—for leading Tinian to back-to-back championships in the 2021-2022 IT&E Interscholastic Boys High School Basketball Championships.

In the do-or-die finals game against top-ranked Saipan Southern High School, the 5’9” combo-guard scored all but 6 of the team’s 32 total points. His game-long brilliance led Tinian coach Keith Nabors to proclaim that Dela Cruz might just be the best high school basketball player in the CNMI.

“He definitely balled outta control during the tourney. He showed everyone his skillset and his closer mentality. This is what separates him from other high school ballers in the CNMI. He knows that winning feeling and he did everything in his power to hold on to that and another championship run is what ensued,” said Nabors.

Dela Cruz was quick to deflect the accolades his coach bestowed on him though.

“I truly appreciate all his support and how much he believes in not only me, but the rest of his players as well. However, I would not agree that I’m the best player in the CNMI. The reason I play how I play is because of how much I love this game. Every player has their own unique qualities that makes them the player and person they are. We all got our strengths, if we all played the same with no differences between us, basketball would be boring. It’s the diversity and variety within all the players that makes the game what it is,” he said.

Nabors, however, insists that it wasn’t championship hangover that led him to say that his ward is the best high school player in the islands.

“I’m not trying to disrespect any of the other players out there. There is plenty of talent in the CNMI currently but he is in a class all his own.”

Simply put, the longtime Tinian coach said Dela Cruz is a generational talent that can be compared to Saipan hoopers that eventually took their talents to the U.S. mainland.

“He’s got the tools needed to play at the next level I think. I’ve seen what the CNMI basketball players who have had success in the mainland like Christian Mizer and Kobee Mendoza have and he’s got that. And very few players have that ‘It’ factor.”

Aside from his innate talent for putting the ball through the hoop, Nabors said Dela Cruz also knows when to slow the pace and when to turn the jets on.

“The cerebral part of basketball when everything is moving slow and he’s able to read defensive weaknesses and exploit them. Those are just some of the things that separate him from the others in my opinion,” he said

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

With global tensions rising in many parts of the world, rate on a scale of 1 to 5—with 1 being the lowest—your level of concern that these tensions would directly affect the CNMI.
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

TAGA Plus

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Youth Affairs Office beautifies parks and beaches

Posted On Mar 10 2022

100% ‘extinction risk’ for endemic species on small islands

Posted On Mar 03 2022

Green sea turtle nesting, tagging records set in 2021

Posted On Mar 03 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 3, 2022

Posted On Mar 03 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 2, 2022

Posted On Mar 02 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 1, 2022

Posted On Mar 01 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

March 17, 2022, 6:11 AM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
26°C
real feel: 29°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 93%
wind speed: 4 m/s E
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:23 AM
sunset: 6:27 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune