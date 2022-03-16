Senate impeachment pre-hearing conference postponed to Monday

Share











Senate Special Committee on the Impeachment Hearing chair Sen. Karl R. King-Nabors (R-Tinian) postponed the committee’s prehearing conference that was scheduled for yesterday.

King-Nabors notified committee members yesterday that the conference has been rescheduled to Monday, March 21, at 1:30pm, in the Senate chamber on Capital Hill.

King-Nabors did not indicate in the notice the reason for the rescheduling.

King-Nabors, however, told Saipan Tribune yesterday that the committee wanted to make sure that there was no ambiguity as to what was expected at the pre-trial hearing.

“We wanted to make sure that notices were properly given to all parties,” he said.

Among the topics of the prehearing conference is setting a date for the start of the impeachment hearings in the case against Gov. Ralph DLG Torres.

The other topics are setting deadlines for the submission of the House of Representatives impeachment record, for the filing of motions, for the exchange of witness lists and exhibit lists, and projected time required by the parties for the presentation of their cases.

The committee will allow public comments at the start of the conference.