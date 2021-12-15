’Tis the season for sonnets on it

Share











Q&A Santa’s On His Way

Santa are you the real deal after Christmas meals

is all that fat from eating all those sugar cookies

do your elves put toys in stockings and on shelves

when reindeers rest do you use trucks with18 wheels

is Santa Claus your real name or is it San Nicolas

do you still bring the Little Drummer Boy drums

when your belly shakes like jelly should it tickle us

will you be visiting us until Kingdom comes

underneath that red suit are you always sweating

do you represent virtuous giving without getting

and acts of kindness, love, and care for others

are you really parents, aunts, uncles, sisters, brothers

Santa Claus are you really just an idea in my head

well I got a white beard, please bring me a suit of red.

Santa Answers With 12 Prancers

My friends, yes, I’m a gift giver and the real deal

for centuries involved in various gift giving plots

with reindeer, horses, long haul trucks and cars

with Red Cross, the Salvation Army, Toys For Tots

other charities and many volunteer super stars

so many children can greet Christmas with a smile

and experience a morning with true childhood joy

there are so many wishes I can’t keep them all on file

helpers try to have something for every girl and boy

in the old days families got fruit cake and candy canes

and hung up socks for Santa to come and fill with stuff

now we even drop presents to islanders from planes

some folks can’t get off the island when water is rough

hope that answers some of your questions, Santa explains.

***

Joey aka Pepe Batbon Connolly is a retired educator who taught in the CNMI, NOLA, and LVNV. He is a sonnet practitioner who enjoys stargazing.