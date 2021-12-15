Literary Nook
’Tis the season for sonnets on it
Q&A Santa’s On His Way
Santa are you the real deal after Christmas meals
is all that fat from eating all those sugar cookies
do your elves put toys in stockings and on shelves
when reindeers rest do you use trucks with18 wheels
is Santa Claus your real name or is it San Nicolas
do you still bring the Little Drummer Boy drums
when your belly shakes like jelly should it tickle us
will you be visiting us until Kingdom comes
underneath that red suit are you always sweating
do you represent virtuous giving without getting
and acts of kindness, love, and care for others
are you really parents, aunts, uncles, sisters, brothers
Santa Claus are you really just an idea in my head
well I got a white beard, please bring me a suit of red.
Santa Answers With 12 Prancers
My friends, yes, I’m a gift giver and the real deal
for centuries involved in various gift giving plots
with reindeer, horses, long haul trucks and cars
with Red Cross, the Salvation Army, Toys For Tots
other charities and many volunteer super stars
so many children can greet Christmas with a smile
and experience a morning with true childhood joy
there are so many wishes I can’t keep them all on file
helpers try to have something for every girl and boy
in the old days families got fruit cake and candy canes
and hung up socks for Santa to come and fill with stuff
now we even drop presents to islanders from planes
some folks can’t get off the island when water is rough
hope that answers some of your questions, Santa explains.
***
Joey aka Pepe Batbon Connolly is a retired educator who taught in the CNMI, NOLA, and LVNV. He is a sonnet practitioner who enjoys stargazing.