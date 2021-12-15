5 local judges recuse selves from hearing Torres’ lawsuit

By
|
Posted on Dec 16 2021
Share

All five Superior Court judges have recused themselves from hearing Gov. Ralph DLG Torres lawsuit against the House of Representatives Judiciary and Governmental Operations Committee over its decision to hold him in contempt and his request for the court to quash the subpoena the committee had issued against him.

Last Tuesday, Superior Court Presiding Judge Roberto Naraja, and associate judges Wesley Bogdan, Kenneth Govendo, Joseph Camacho, and Teresa Kim-Tenorio all officially recused themselves from hearing Torres’ lawsuit.

In his order for recusal, Bogdan stated that hearing the case would be a conflict of interest as he served as the former legal counsel to Torres.

According to Govendo, he recused himself and returned the case for reassignment because over two weeks ago at a birthday party, the he held a discussion with Torres about testifying in front of the JGO committee.

Kim-Tenorio stated that she chose to recuse herself because her spouse is the director of the Legislative Bureau, appointed by the leadership of both Houses, which includes members of the JGO Committee who are defendants in Torres’ lawsuit.

Furthermore, co-defendant, sergeant-at-arms Peter Towai, is employed by the Legislative Bureau thereby making Kim-Tenorio’s spouse the hiring authority.

Naraja and Camacho both cited Commonwealth law 1 CMC § 3308 stating that they must recuse themselves due to a conflict of interest.

Now that the judges have all recused themselves, the court may have to find another judge to sit in. When this happens, usually a judge from Guam will be asked to hear the case.

According to a previous article, Torres and the Office of the Governor filed its lawsuit against the JGO Committee over its decision to hold him in contempt. Torres wants the Superior Court to declare that the JGO Committee’s subpoena served on the governor is invalid and unlawful.

Torres has also asked the court to quash the subpoena and stop the committee from enforcing the subpoena and Towai from arresting the governor.

In addition, Torres demanded payment of costs incurred in filing the lawsuit.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Are you done with your Christmas shopping?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Precinct 2 sets yearend village cleanup

Posted On Dec 16 2021

Improving air quality in the CNMI

Posted On Dec 02 2021

Guam Green Growth has its 1st Conservation Corps graduates  

Posted On Nov 25 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 14, 2021

Posted On Dec 14 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 13, 2021

Posted On Dec 13 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 10, 2021

Posted On Dec 10 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

December 16, 2021, 2:57 PM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
28°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 82%
wind speed: 8 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 11 m/s
UV-Index: 3
sunrise: 6:36 AM
sunset: 5:50 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune