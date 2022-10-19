Tokyo Tensuiren returns for Autumn Festival

File photo shows a couple of Tokyo Tensuiren dancers performing with the Saipan Awaodori Team. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

After an absence of a couple of years, Tokyo Tensuiren dancers will be headlining the performances in this weekend’s Japanese Autumn Festival at the Paseo de Marianas.

The Koenji, Tokyo-based dance group will be bringing in six members to Saipan, led by Taeko “Tae-san” Shito and dancers Misato Maedam Ikuko “Uku-san” Ito, Hiromi “Ori-san” Orita, musician bell and big drum Yu “Yu-san” Yokoha, and bell and snare drum Noriko “Machi-san” Ishiwatara.

Aside from taking part in the autumn festival, the 37-year-old group will also be coming to Saipan to help celebrate the Saipan Awaodori Team’s 15th year anniversary.

Tokyo Tensuiren said they’re coming to Saipan to promote the Japanese culture and tradition among the children of the Marianas through their dance and team music and help boost Japanese tourism to the CNMI.

They’re also coming to the islands to build a strong relationship between Japan and Saipan and establish an after-school program that will keep the children out of the street and to keep them active in a good way.

Tokyo Tensuiren will be performing two sessions during the Japanese Autumn Festival—6pm on the first stage and 7:30pm on the second stage.

They will also have pre-performances on Friday, Oct. 21, at Koblerville Elementary School from 9am to 10pm, at Mount Carmel School from 10:40am to 11:20am, and the Fiesta Friday at the CNMI Museum from 7:40pm to 8:05pm.

Tokyo Tensuiren last visited Saipan in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic closed the CNMI’s borders.

Organized by the Japanese Society of the Northern Marianas, the Autumn Festival will kick off with an opening ceremony at 6pm with the ceremonial breaking of a sake barrel.

Food vendors will be selling popular Japanese foods like takoyaki, yakitori, yakisoba, ramen etc. There will also be various game booths, like a shooting gallery, ring toss, water balloon fishing.

A raffle is also planned, with attractive prizes like speakers, Bluetooth earphones, Takoaki machine all made in Japan, $500 Docomo gift card, meal coupons, hotel accommodation and many more.

Foods, games, and raffle tickets can be purchased and played with the special tokens. Tokens are available to buy now at Himawari, Takagi Associates, Furusato, and Aqua Connections at $10 for 11 tokens if you buy in advance. You can also buy on the spot at the festival with $1 for one token.

The festival will feature garage sales (from 4pm to 6pm) for fundraising for the Japanese school.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com

