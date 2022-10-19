AMP to host Marianas Memorial

Share











To honor and remember the Chamorro and Carolinian civilians who perished as a result of World War II over 78 years ago, the American Memorial Park is hosting a community event on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, from 4pm to 8pm at the Visitors Center.

In partnership with CNMI Indigenous Affairs Office and CNMI Carolinian Affairs Office, there will be weaving, flower wreath making and beading stations. At 6pm everyone is welcome to join a candlelight walk to the Marianas Memorial followed by a short program. LED candles will be available at the Visitor Center.

If you are unable to make the event on Oct. 27, the Marianas Memorial will remain aglow with candles from Oct. 27 through Nov. 2.

For more information, contact the Visitor Center at (670) 234-7207 Ext. 2020 or email nataline_kaneshi@nps.gov. (PR)