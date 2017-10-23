Top seeds make Final Four

By
|
Posted on Oct 23 2017

Tag: , , ,

Mitch Aaron, seen here heading home during a regular season game, and Sufa can’t match up with Brotherhood, allowing the latter to advance to the semifinals of the 2017 Belau Men’s Masters Softball League yesterday at the Dandan Softball Field. (Jon Perez)

The Top 3 seeds in the 2017 Belau Men’s Masters Softball League marched into the semifinal round after dispatching their respective foes yesterday at the Dandan Softball Field.

Peleliu advanced after routing Asahi, while Brotherhood and Momma Charu also eased their way into the Final Four following victories against Sufa and Papa Bears. The fourth playoff game between the fourth-seeded Karui and No. 5 S.A. Masters was halted in the third inning due to rain. The winner will face pennant champion Peleliu in the semis this Sunday, while No. 2 Brotherhood and third-ranked Momma Charu will slug it out in the other Final Four pairing. The winners of this weekend’s semifinal matches will face off in the best-of-three finals series, which is set to start on Nov. 5.

Peleliu 15, Asahi 4
Dominic Hideo and Dominic Remeliik had a home run each to highlight the top seeded Peleliu’s 15-hit game against Asahi.

James Fleming had a leadoff single for Peleliu, which used a seven-run first inning to surge ahead. He went 4-for-4 with a double and three runs.

Remeliik led things off for Peleliu in the second inning with his solo shot and scored two more runs on a Rush Kintaro RBI single and a Hideo RBI double at the bottom of the sixth. Hideo went 2-for-4 with a solo homer in the fourth to go with his two runs and two RBIs, while Kintaro had a double and two runs after going 2-for-3.

Toby Sebangiol homered for Asahi, while Mike Guerrero, Allen Teliu, and Crosby Ngiraichelung scored a run apiece.

Brotherhood 18, Sufa 7
Bill Camacho and Ben Hocog each belted two homers as Brotherhood peppered Sufa pitcher Tom Camacho with 22 hits.

Camacho went 3-for-4, hitting a two-run shot in the first, three-run homer in the second, and an RBI single in the fourth. He added three runs and six RBIs, while Hocog scored four runs, three RBIs, and two doubles after going 4-for-4.

Julian Camacho had a solo homer, while John Diaz, 3-for-4, blasted a two-run dinger in the third inning. John Terlaje and Joe Lizama each went 4-for-4, all singles, with the former scoring four times.

Ben Camacho led Sufa’s losing cause with an RBI double in the second and three-run shot in the fourth.

Momma Charu 22, Papa Bears 4
Payton Sakuma had a grand slam in his second time at the plate in Momma Charu’s 14-run second inning. He also registered four RBIs and hit a line drive in his first at bat in the second.

Ron Olopai also homered in the second inning and went 3-for-3 with a double, two runs, and three RBIs, while Leo Bobai hit 3-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs.

Momma Charu had 22 hits against Jojo Attao, who had a two-run homer in the first and a leadoff double in the fourth.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Jon Perez | Reporter
Jon Perez has been covering local and international sports events for more than 15 years. His sports writing career started when he joined the weekly DAWN, University of the East’s student newspaper, when he was in college.

Related Posts

0

Peleliu clinches Belau pennant

Posted On Oct 18 2017
, By
0

Brotherhood forces playoff

Posted On Oct 16 2017
, By
0

Pennant within Peleliu’s reach

Posted On Oct 10 2017
, By
0

Peleliu, Brotherhood race for pennant

Posted On Oct 06 2017
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

October 2017

TAGA Sports

October - December 2017 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Ukulele classes at JKPL

Posted On Oct 20 2017

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Oct. 20, 2017

Posted On Oct 20 2017

Community Briefs - October 19, 2017

Posted On Oct 19 2017

Life and Style

IPI, groups tie up for indigenous expo

Posted On Oct 12 2017

Teaching kids about making healthy choices

Posted On Sep 29 2017

Saipan Soccer School works with your children

Posted On Sep 29 2017

Environment

Council questions impacts of marine monuments

Posted On Dec 28 2016

NOAA releases Pacific action plan for climate science

Posted On Dec 28 2016

Scientists, UOG student to explore Marianas Trench

Posted On Dec 28 2016

CAMPUS LIFE

GCA students excel in impromptu speaking

Posted On Oct 20 2017

MCS students show growth in nat’l reading assessment

Posted On Oct 20 2017

GCA hails NJSDA, NSDA, Thespian winners

Posted On Oct 18 2017

BIBA MARIANAS!

Marianas Beer & BBQ Festival set

Posted On Oct 23 2017

‘Delicious Guys’ savor Saipan shoot

Posted On Oct 19 2017

MVA attends PATA Travel Mart 2017

Posted On Oct 17 2017

Weather Forecast

October 23, 2017, 6:05 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
27°C
real feel: 34°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 100%
wind speed: 3 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:11 AM
sunset: 5:52 PM
© 2017 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2017 Saipan Tribune