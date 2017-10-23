Top seeds make Final Four

The Top 3 seeds in the 2017 Belau Men’s Masters Softball League marched into the semifinal round after dispatching their respective foes yesterday at the Dandan Softball Field.

Peleliu advanced after routing Asahi, while Brotherhood and Momma Charu also eased their way into the Final Four following victories against Sufa and Papa Bears. The fourth playoff game between the fourth-seeded Karui and No. 5 S.A. Masters was halted in the third inning due to rain. The winner will face pennant champion Peleliu in the semis this Sunday, while No. 2 Brotherhood and third-ranked Momma Charu will slug it out in the other Final Four pairing. The winners of this weekend’s semifinal matches will face off in the best-of-three finals series, which is set to start on Nov. 5.

Peleliu 15, Asahi 4

Dominic Hideo and Dominic Remeliik had a home run each to highlight the top seeded Peleliu’s 15-hit game against Asahi.

James Fleming had a leadoff single for Peleliu, which used a seven-run first inning to surge ahead. He went 4-for-4 with a double and three runs.

Remeliik led things off for Peleliu in the second inning with his solo shot and scored two more runs on a Rush Kintaro RBI single and a Hideo RBI double at the bottom of the sixth. Hideo went 2-for-4 with a solo homer in the fourth to go with his two runs and two RBIs, while Kintaro had a double and two runs after going 2-for-3.

Toby Sebangiol homered for Asahi, while Mike Guerrero, Allen Teliu, and Crosby Ngiraichelung scored a run apiece.

Brotherhood 18, Sufa 7

Bill Camacho and Ben Hocog each belted two homers as Brotherhood peppered Sufa pitcher Tom Camacho with 22 hits.

Camacho went 3-for-4, hitting a two-run shot in the first, three-run homer in the second, and an RBI single in the fourth. He added three runs and six RBIs, while Hocog scored four runs, three RBIs, and two doubles after going 4-for-4.

Julian Camacho had a solo homer, while John Diaz, 3-for-4, blasted a two-run dinger in the third inning. John Terlaje and Joe Lizama each went 4-for-4, all singles, with the former scoring four times.

Ben Camacho led Sufa’s losing cause with an RBI double in the second and three-run shot in the fourth.

Momma Charu 22, Papa Bears 4

Payton Sakuma had a grand slam in his second time at the plate in Momma Charu’s 14-run second inning. He also registered four RBIs and hit a line drive in his first at bat in the second.

Ron Olopai also homered in the second inning and went 3-for-3 with a double, two runs, and three RBIs, while Leo Bobai hit 3-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs.

Momma Charu had 22 hits against Jojo Attao, who had a two-run homer in the first and a leadoff double in the fourth.