Top swimmers impress in Tsunami, SSC mutual time trial

Tsunami Saipan Swimming Center and Saipan Swim Club held their second mutual time trial last April 11 and 14 at the Pacific Islands Club Saipan lap pool in San Antonio. (MARK RABAGO)

The top swimmers of Tsunami Saipan Swimming Center and Saipan Swim Club gave a good account of themselves during the mutual time trial held by the two clubs last week Pacific Islands Club Saipan lap pool in San Antonio.

Tsunami Saipan coach Hiroyuki Kimura said Isaiah Aleksenko and Maria Guerrero really proved their worth in the non-competitive event.

He said Aleksenko’s 200m butterfly’s U.S. time standard grade is far over AAAA standard and was an amazing swim.

Meanwhile, the Tsunami Saipan mentor said while CNMI girls top swimmer Maria Batallones was off-island her namesake had her opportunity to shine during the mutual time trial.

“Another Maria (Guerrero) sparked! She is still 10 years old but very fast. So, I did a swim up for her and make her swim in the 11-and-over division with great results,” he said.

Kimura said Tsunami Saipan swimmers’ goals in the mutual time trial was to improve in every which way.

“Our target on this trial was to update personal best time and get higher time standard grade than last time. Goals do not exist for us because if we reach a goal, we set a new goal and it’s never ending,” he said.

SSC coach Richard Sikkel, for his part, said he’s most proud about the achievements of his youngest members.

“I am proud of the 8-and-under, this being the first time trial for all of them, on how well they did in dealing with the nerves and excitement.”

Sikkel added that some of his swimmers really swam well during the April mutual time trial.

“Declan Spaeth stood out with a great 25m freestyle. All other swimmers made solid improvements on their times. A few standouts are Sean Park who got some nice gains in his breast stroke. Zeno Iwami, Manuel Magboo, Nagi Tenorio, and Piper Raho also obliterated their previous times. Michael Miller also put in very solid swims and with pool practice starting, I am expecting vast improvements over the next month.”

Tsunami Saipan and SSC will hold their third mutual time trial in May 13 and 14. May’s event will be used as a season-ending event, as both clubs will resume training and their mutual meets in September.

Tsunami Saipan and SSC would like to thank Pacific Islands Club Saipan and Tan Holdings for helping them stage their series of mutual time trials.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com

