Robbery attempt at poker arcade foiled

A masked man allegedly tried but failed to rob the High Roller poker arcade in Gualo Rai last Friday, April 15.

The Department of Public Safety has yet to release an official report about the incident but, in an interview with James Gebhard, general manager of Pacific Amusement Inc., which own the poker arcade, he said an armed man with a full face mask entered the game room on April 15 at approximately 4:30am and tried to rob the place but failed to do so.

“Our staff and security are trained how to handle these situations and they performed professionally and perfectly,” said Gebhard. “The perpetrator quickly realized he failed and ran away on foot down Middle Road.”

He did not specify how the staff and security foiled the robbery. He also did not indicate the robber’s weapon.

Gebhard said the safety of their customers and staff “are our NO. 1 priority and the plot was foiled by our alert technician and professional security. …My first reaction was not about money, however. [It] was the safety of our staff and customers.”

Gebhard said no one was injured in the incident.

“All cameras worked perfectly and we have very clear video from angles given to police,” Gebhard added.

He said police officers arrived on scene “extremely quickly to investigate this incident,” and “our staff, security and the police department are to be congratulated for a job well done and a huge thank you,” he said.