Torch Bearers start off strong

Share











The Agape Christian School Torch Bearers got off to a strong start, topping three of five qualifiers in the boys 18U division during the first set of qualifying events for the middle school and high school levels of the 2021 Public School System All Schools Track and Field Championship at the Oleai Track and Field last Saturday.

The Torch Bearers definitely showed the way in last Saturday’s set of events with Eason Tang leading the way in the 100m race of the boys 18U division. Tang came in at 12:18 to put him at first place in the first heat, followed by fellow Torch Bearers Bill Li who finished in 12:21, topping the second heat. Completing the Top 3 was Saipan International School’s Charles McDonald who came in at 12:51, placing first in the fourth heat.

Later in the 400m race of the boys 18U division, Tang prevailed again, running nearly half of the track in under a minute, 57:90. ACS’ Peter Hu tailed his schoolmate by just a few seconds, submitting a time of 01:00 to put him at first in the third heat. Rounding up the Top 3 in the division was Marianas High School’s Cody Shimizu who came in two seconds later at 01:02.

Ray Qi continued ACS’ win streak in the boys 18U division of the 1,500m after completing the course in 05:00 followed by SIS’ Kuu Nishimura who came in 11 seconds behind his competitor at 05:11. ACS managed to land two seats in the Top 3 of the race with Allen Luo who finished at 05:19.

ACS still held some status in the 18U boys javelin with David Zheng throwing a distance of 31.79m, falling short of just a little over 2m behind first placer Francisco Kumuc from Kagman High School. McDonald completed the Top 3 at 29.33m.

In similar fashion, Kumuch topped the boys 18U shotput event after a throw of 11:97m, while ACS’ Bobby Bao came in second at 9:53m followed by fellow Torch Bearers Steven Wang at 8:96m.

Also topping their events was Joseph Pangelinan of Grace Christian Academy who paced the 100m race for the boys 14U division with a time of 13:43. Pangelinan beat runner-up and schoolmate Theodore Rodgers by just 23 seconds with Rodgers completing the event in 13:66. Taking third place for the event was DanDan Middle School’s Arvin Hornejas who submitted a time of 13:77.

In the 400m event, Hornejas prevailed in the 14U division after completing the distance in 1:08 followed closely by Stanley Iakopo of Tanapag Middle School with a time of 1:12. Vying for the Top 3 spot was Saipan Community School’s Elijah Ye and GCA’s Miles Linden who finished at 1:13.

ACS’ Peter Peng came out victorious in the 1,500m event in the 14U division after coming in at 6:11, followed by TMS’ Nolan Ngewakll who came in at 6:18. Ye of SCS completed the Top 3 with a time of 6:19.

Keahie Omapas of TMS topped foes in the 14U division of the javelin event with a time of 29:15, lasting a whole 6 seconds longer than runner-up Luke Lizama of ChaCha Oceanview Middle school who recorded a time of 23:02. DMS’ Ethan Sablan secured a Top 3 spot with a time of 21.66.

Later in the 14U shotput event, GCA’s Pangelinan prevailed again throwing a distance of 9:56, followed by Casey Chambers at 9:04m. Mount Carmel School’s Dylan Santos came in third at 8:99m.

Meanwhile, in the girls’ division, Savita Sikkel of SIS started off the 100m qualifier for the girls 14U division strong with a time of 15:05, besting GCA’s Ella Hall who came in second with a time of 15:25. MCS’ Mia Ysabella Abuan came in moments after Hall with a time of 15:86.

In the 18U division of the 100m qualifier, Saipan Southern High School’s Casey Cruz came out on top with a time of 13:64, defeating runner-up Filomenaleonisa Iakopo from KHS who submitted a time of 13:68. Tailing Iakopo by nearly a minute was Erin Frink of MCS.

In the girls 14U 400m qualifier, Kaithlyn Chavez came out on top with an impressive time of 1:11, upsetting SIS’ Sikkel who recorded a time of 1:12 in the first heat. Fiona Regan of GCA finished just four seconds short of Sikkel with a time of 1:16 to put her in the Top 3.

During the 18U division of the same qualifier, Tiana Cabrera of SIS came up victorious after submitting a time of 1:13:96 in the third heat. ACS’ Elim Huang fell short by a hair, completing the event in 1:18:97 in the second heat. Fellow Torch Bearer Ivy Yu completed the event in 1:22:86 to place third.

Chavez continued her streak in the 14U 1,500m qualifier with a time of 6:08, followed by GCA’s Regan who came in at 6:27. Sikkel gained the Top 3 spot after recording a time of 6:29.

Meanwhile in the 18U division, Cabrera continued to prevail, placing first with a time of 5:57, followed by Eunice Xu of ACS at 6:18. ACS’ Pang rounded the Top 3 with a time of 6:27.

SIS’ Mimi Culp dominated the 14U javelin with a throw of 12:32m, followed by schoolmate Euky Claveria at 12:08. DMS’ Ha’ani Passi made Top 3 at 12:02m.

Lady Torch Bearer Sally Wu conquered the 18U javelin event with a time of 20:82, followed by MHS’ Angellyn Roligat with 20:39. Maria Rasa from KHS gained access to the Top 3 with her time of 19:13.

Patty Mendiola of DMS landed No. 1 in the 14U shotput qualifier with a time of 7:35, prevailing over Ruth Zhang of ACS who recorded a time of 6:20. SIS’ Wang Hoo managed to snag third place with her time of 6:14.

Lady Dolphin Kina Rangamar topped the 18U division shotput with a time of 7:18, followed closely by Maria Shim from SIS who recorded a time of 6:95 and KHS’ Kata Rayphand who landed third place with her time of 6:68.