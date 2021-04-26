Lightning hit trips power supply

Share











A transformer fronting the Paradise Hotel in Garapan was hit by a lightning bolt yesterday at 12:09pm, causing a power outage for majority of Saipan.

According to an announcement on the Commonwealth Utilities Corp.’s Facebook page, a transformer in front of Paradise Hotel, which is just across the Commonwealth Health Center in Garapan, got struck by lightning, causing the power supply to go out across feeders 1, 2, 3, 4, 7, and Kiyas 2 and 3.

CUC said its Power, Transmission & Distribution division immediately took action and went to work to make the necessary repairs to re-energize all the feeder circuits.

The power outage also affected majority of the island’s traffic lights, causing many to cease to function correctly.

Water services also went offline until 4:30pm yesterday in China Town, Upper MIHA, and As Falape because CUC water operation personnel were troubleshooting the Calhoun tank service area and making repairs to restore affected areas.

The northern part of the island—As Matuis, Achugao, San Roque, and Tanapag—will experience water outage until today at 6am due to low tank level caused by the emergency power outage.

According to CUC, the following feeders were turned back on at the following times:

Feeder 1– northern part of Sadog Tasi to the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. went back on at1:41pm;

Feeder 1– Navy Hill, Chalan Galaide, Southern part of Sadog Tasi, Puerto Rico, Garapan, and China Town went back on at 1:46pm;

Feeder 2– Garapan Beach Road, Chalan Laulau, and northern part of San Jose went back on at 12:50pm;

Feeder 3– Lower Base, Puerto Rico, the Imperial Pacific International resort and casino went back on at 1:30pm;

Feeder 4– parts of Sadog Tasi, Capitol Hill, As Teo, all of Kagman, Wireless Ridge, I Denni, Talafofo, Mt. Tapochau, and Papago went back on at 12:36pm;

Feeder 7– Lower Base, Tanapag, Achugao, San Roque, and As Matuis went back on at 12:48pm;

Kiya 2– San Antonio, As Lito, As Perdido, Koblerville, As Gonno, Chalan Piao, Chalan Kanoa district 3, southern part of CK district 4, and Agingan went back on at 1:32pm; and

Kiya 4– Chalan Kiya going toward Gualo Rai intersection on Middle Road went back on 12:44pm.