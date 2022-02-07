Torres back from isolation

By
|
Posted on Feb 08 2022
Gov. Ralph DLG Torres started going to work yesterday after spending six days of home quarantine when he tested positive for COVID-19.

Torres told Saipan Tribune last night that he led the proclamation signing on Tinian, declaring February as Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month.

Torres

In a text message, the governor said he also met with Tinian Mayor Edwin P. Aldan and members of the Tinian Legislative Delegation regarding COVID-19.

He believes that having been vaccinated against COVID-19 is proof that it worked for him and others.

“No fever at all. Just a day of runny nose and coughing, but nothing major,” said Torres of how he felt during the quarantine period.

Torres earlier disclosed that he received an antigen test last Jan. 30 after having been in close contact with a family member who had tested positive for COVID-19 and was informed shortly after that he tested positive.

Effective last Jan. 29, according to CNMI’s updated COVID-19 protocols, individuals confirmed positive for the virus and are asymptomatic must stay at home for at least five days, isolate, and wear a well-fitted mask around others.

