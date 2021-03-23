  • Newborn screening at CHC
  • Mobil Smiles Reward

Torres commits $4M to Mini Games

By
|
Posted on Mar 24 2021

Tag:
Share

The Pacific Mini Games Organizing Committee holds a meeting to discuss the additional funding of $1 million Gov. Ralph DLG Torres and his administration is giving to the staging of the 2022 Pacific Mini Games at the Francisco C. Ada Gymnasium conference room yesterday. (Kimberly A. Bautista)

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres has committed to appropriating an additional $1 million on top of the $3 million he originally committed to the staging of the 2022 Pacific Mini Games on Saipan.

According to a letter from Torres, with the inclusion of three more events—tennis, weightlifting, and Va’a (outrigger)—the CNMI certifies a commitment of $4 million to the 2022 Pacific Mini Games Committee for the event’s facilitation.

Initially, the Mini Games was scaled down to just six events and the proposed budget was trimmed from $8 million to $3 million. With the inclusions of three new sports to the events calendar, the Mini Games will now feature nine events bumping the needed funding up to $4 million.

“It is a great honor to host the 2022 Pacific Mini Games. This wonderful demonstration of collaboration and partnership is truly an event worthy of celebration. As we emerge from this crisis, this Games, and the ability of sport to bring people together, is a welcome sign of normalcy and a celebration of our resilience and the cultural ties that bind us,” he said.

Initial payment in preparation of the events will be remitted to the Pacific Mini Games 2022 Organizing Committee by the CNMI Department of Finance within the month of April.

According Marco Peter, Pacific Mini Games 2022 Organizing Committee chairman, the committee is excited and glad about the support shown by the administration on the inclusion of three more events.

“It’s been a long time but we’re excited and glad. We’re sending out the original letter from the administration that we will be doing the Games,” he said.

However, Peter said that the commitment still doesn’t guarantee that the CNMI will be allowed to host the additional three events, but a commitment letter from the both the governor and committee shows the Mini Games council how serious the CNMI is about these events.

“We’re excited and the athletes are excited. This is the first ever [event] of this capacity and we cannot fail. It is our time to showcase our islands, our culture and that’s just as big as the Games,” he said.

Andrew Minogue, Pacific Games Counsil chief executive officer, who attended the committee meeting virtually, said he is pleased with the CNMI government’s commitment to the Games.

Currently, athletics, baseball, badminton, beach volleyball, golf, and triathlon are the six sports that will officially be played in the 2022 Pacific Mini Games.

Kimberly Bautista | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.

Related Posts

0

Pacific Mini Games 2022 seeks CEO

Posted On Feb 05 2021
, By
mini games
0

Pacific Mini Games 2022 logo unveiled

Posted On Jan 27 2021
, By
top
0

NMI soccer hits milestone

Posted On Dec 31 2020
, By
0

Tenacious tennis team

Posted On Dec 31 2019
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

March 2021

TAGA Plus

January - March 2021 Issue

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 24, 2021

Posted On Mar 24 2021

Community Briefs - March 22, 2021

Posted On Mar 22 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 16, 2021

Posted On Mar 16 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

universal

How do we stop illegal dumping?

Posted On Mar 11 2021

4 researchers get funding for marine projects from UOG Sea Grant

Posted On Mar 04 2021

MINA installs 10 monofilament recycling bins on Saipan

Posted On Feb 18 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

March 24, 2021, 3:10 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
32°C
real feel: 37°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 63%
wind speed: 7 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 7 m/s
UV-Index: 7
sunrise: 6:18 AM
sunset: 6:28 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune