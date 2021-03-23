  • Newborn screening at CHC
  • Mobil Smiles Reward
LOCAL MATCH WAIVER OK’D

It’s go time for $7.7M LWA

By
|
Posted on Mar 24 2021
Share

The CNMI government can now start parceling out the $7.7 million that was approved for the CNMI’s Lost Wages Assistance program after President Joe Biden approved the CNMI’s request to waive the 25% matching fund requirement.

In a social media post, Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (Ind-MP) said that Biden issued a directive yesterday waiving the non-federal cost share for the CNMI’s LWA.

“Thank you, President Biden, for approving this waiver so our people would be able to receive the LWA grants,” the delegate said.

Separately, Gov. Ralph DLG Torres said he got a call from the Washington, D.C. office of the Federal Emergency Management Office yesterday morning confirming that the CNMI’s request for 100% waiver has been approved.

Torres said his administration looks forward to distributing LWA money as soon as possible.

“And I want to thank President Biden for the approval,” the governor said.

Torres also thanked FEMA Region IX administrator Bob Fenton for always assisting on the CNMI’s needs and requests.

LWA Program grants come from FEMA and the intended beneficiaries are workers who have been unemployed or are working reduced hours due to the disruptions caused by COVID-19.

The CNMI was approved for $7.7 million last Sept. 16, 2020, for this purpose but it came with a 25% cost share requirement. That means the federal government will provide 75% of the program funding, while the CNMI will put up the remaining 25%.

Early this month, Patrick Guerrero, the governor’s authorized representative, told the House’s Committee on Health and Welfare that he would make a final push to get an answer from FEMA on the CNMI’s request for a waiver on the 25% matching fund requirement.

“If we don’t pay out anything by March 27 [2021], we forfeit this amount,” Guerrero said.

Committee chair Rep. Christina E. Sablan (D-Saipan) urged Guerrero at the meeting to follow up with Finance Secretary David DLG Atalig because Atalig appears to be under the impression that an $8-million match is required and not only over $2 million.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

March 2021

TAGA Plus

January - March 2021 Issue

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 24, 2021

Posted On Mar 24 2021

Community Briefs - March 22, 2021

Posted On Mar 22 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 16, 2021

Posted On Mar 16 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

universal

How do we stop illegal dumping?

Posted On Mar 11 2021

4 researchers get funding for marine projects from UOG Sea Grant

Posted On Mar 04 2021

MINA installs 10 monofilament recycling bins on Saipan

Posted On Feb 18 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

March 24, 2021, 3:10 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
32°C
real feel: 37°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 63%
wind speed: 7 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 7 m/s
UV-Index: 7
sunrise: 6:18 AM
sunset: 6:28 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune