It’s go time for $7.7M LWA

The CNMI government can now start parceling out the $7.7 million that was approved for the CNMI’s Lost Wages Assistance program after President Joe Biden approved the CNMI’s request to waive the 25% matching fund requirement.

In a social media post, Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (Ind-MP) said that Biden issued a directive yesterday waiving the non-federal cost share for the CNMI’s LWA.

“Thank you, President Biden, for approving this waiver so our people would be able to receive the LWA grants,” the delegate said.

Separately, Gov. Ralph DLG Torres said he got a call from the Washington, D.C. office of the Federal Emergency Management Office yesterday morning confirming that the CNMI’s request for 100% waiver has been approved.

Torres said his administration looks forward to distributing LWA money as soon as possible.

“And I want to thank President Biden for the approval,” the governor said.

Torres also thanked FEMA Region IX administrator Bob Fenton for always assisting on the CNMI’s needs and requests.

LWA Program grants come from FEMA and the intended beneficiaries are workers who have been unemployed or are working reduced hours due to the disruptions caused by COVID-19.

The CNMI was approved for $7.7 million last Sept. 16, 2020, for this purpose but it came with a 25% cost share requirement. That means the federal government will provide 75% of the program funding, while the CNMI will put up the remaining 25%.

Early this month, Patrick Guerrero, the governor’s authorized representative, told the House’s Committee on Health and Welfare that he would make a final push to get an answer from FEMA on the CNMI’s request for a waiver on the 25% matching fund requirement.

“If we don’t pay out anything by March 27 [2021], we forfeit this amount,” Guerrero said.

Committee chair Rep. Christina E. Sablan (D-Saipan) urged Guerrero at the meeting to follow up with Finance Secretary David DLG Atalig because Atalig appears to be under the impression that an $8-million match is required and not only over $2 million.