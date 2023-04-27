Torres’ defense team backs Barcinas’ appointment

Share











The defense team of former governor Ralph DLG Torres has filed a notice of non-objection to the appointment of Guam Superior Court judge Arthur Barcinas to serve as judge pro tempore in the former governor’s pending criminal case.

Torres’ team of attorneys, which includes Viola Alepuyo, Victorino DLG Torres, Anthony Aguon, and Matthew Holley, have filed a notice of non-objection on behalf of their client, as per the Supreme Court’s instruction to file a motion to disqualify Barcinas within 10 days should they believe grounds exist for him to be disqualified.

“Mr. Torres respectfully submits to the court that he has no objection to the appointment of judge Barcinas as judge pro tempore,” states the notice.

Last Tuesday, April 25, the CNMI Supreme Court appointed Barcinas of the Superior Court of Guam to serve as judge pro tem in this matter.

The CNMI Judiciary was forced to seek the assistance of the Guam Judiciary after all Superior Court judges, including judge pro tem Alberto Tolentino, recused themselves from this case.

Last April 19, Tolentino issued what’s referred to as a sua sponte order recusing himself. He did not elaborate but noted that the recusal is due to ongoing health issues.

Tolentino’s recusal left the Torres case without a judge once again as Tolentino was only appointed by the Supreme Court because all of the CNMI’s judges have recused themselves from hearing the case almost immediately after it was filed.

The Office of the Attorney General has charged Torres with 12 counts of misconduct in public office and one count of theft relating to the issuance of airline tickets for business class, first class, or other premium class travel for himself and/or his wife.