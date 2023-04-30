NEWS UPDATE: Potential delay in processing of April 30 benefit payments

The Settlement Fund anticipates benefit payments due today, Sunday, April 30, 2023, will either be in your account by Saturday, April 29, 2023, or Sunday, April 30. 2023. We apologize for this slight delay and appreciate your patience and understanding. (PR)
Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.