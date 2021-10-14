Torres finalizes composition of garbage collection task force

Share











Gov. Ralph DLG Torres confirmed yesterday that he has already finalized the composition of the CNMI Universal Garbage Collection Task Force that he recently created to address problems with trash, littering, and illegal dumping in the Commonwealth.

Torres said that KKMP radio’s Gary Sword is the chairman of the Universal Garbage Collection Task Force. At a press briefing Friday last week, the governor had already hinted that Sword will be named the task force’s chairman, but stated that he will be formalizing the task force’s composition early this week.

The governor said he will be formalizing that task force last Tuesday.

He said the need for the task force is critical and that he decided to create one a couple weeks ago.

Torres said it’s just a matter of time before the composition of who Sword’s team members would be. He said at the end of the day, they will have representatives from Rota and Tinian under the Mayor’s Office or the mayors themselves.

“But definitely we’ll [identify] the right entity in the executive order,” said Torres, hinting that he is planning to add one or two more in the community who have a strong background in garbage collection, whether it’s data or actual private companies in the past.

The task force will consist of the Department of Public Works, Bureau of Environmental and Coastal Quality, Commonwealth Utilities Corp., and Office of Planning and Development. Additional government agencies may be added from time to time and as deemed necessary by the task force chairman.