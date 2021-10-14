Kanoa, TanHoldings pummel foes

Share











Kansa Football Club and TanHoldings Football Club routed their respective opponents to remain in the Top 2 of the team rankings in the girls U15 division of 2021 NMIFA Youth Fall League.

TanHoldings crushed Southern United FC, 8-1, in the final game in the division last Saturday at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville to improve to a 3-0-0 win-draw-loss record and keep the top spot in the leaderboard.

Kaithlyn Chavez powered TanHoldings to the easy win after delivering four goals. Mia Abuan contributed two, while Rizza Relucio and Tamia Hix had one each. Pia Ngewakl logged the lone goal for Southern United.

In the other one-sided game, Kanoa hammered Shirley’s Football Club 7-0, for a 2-0-1 mark and a share of second spot with Southern United.

Deseha Mendiola scored three goals to lift Kanoa to the shutout victory. Joselyn Atalig chipped in two goals, while Keziah and Isabel Manabat added one apiece.

Meanwhile, MP United broke into the win column this season after outclassing Paire Football Club, 7-3.

Audrey Castro led MP United’s first victory after firing six of the team’s total goals. Stephanie Kim tallied the other goal for MP United, while Paire got one apiece from Miranda Borja, Justidy Mizutani, and Phoenix Gross.

BOYS U15

MP United 5, Matansa 0

MP United also triumphed in the boys U15 division after blanking Matansa in the curtain-raiser.

Isaiah Barcinas had a hat-trick for MP United, which drew its two other goals from Casey Chambers.

Kanoa 9, Paire 1

Paire got win No. 3 in as many games after dominating Paire in the second game in the triple-header last weekend.

Christopher Daickichy registered three goals for Paire, while Markus Toves made two, and Vicente Reyes, Paul Lizama, Quin Palacios, and Arstin Tagabuel chipped in one apiece. Paire’s lone goal was courtesy of Dyson Danis.

TanHoldings 17, Shirley’s 0

TanHoldings matched Kanoa’s perfect record after pouncing on Shirley’s in the nightcap.

Mark Joseph Patubo scored the most goals for TanHoldings with four, while four of his teammates also logged multiple goals.

CO-ED U12

MPU Pink 1, MPU Blue 1

MP United kept the lead in the division after forcing a draw against MP United Blue.

Francisco Maratita delivered the equalizer for MPU Pink in the second half, while Stephen Yeom recorded the first-half goal for MPU Blue.

MP United Pink now holds a 2-1-0 mark, just slightly ahead of Paire (2-0-0), which took a bye in Week 3 of the league.

Kanoa-1 9, Kanoa-2 1

Kanoa-1 notched its first win of the season after pounding Kanoa-2.

Akoni Matsumoto scored four goals for Kanoa-1, while Kanoa-2 got its lone goal from Ye Lynn Ha.

Matansa 3, TanHoldings 2

Matansa also earned its first victory in the competition after nosing out TanHoldings.

Antonio Megino posted two goals for Matansa, including the go-ahead in the 45th minute. His other goal came in the third, while Yutaka Kadokura scored Matansa’s second in the 35th.

Kian Estolas and Julio Monserrat made the pair of goals for TanHoldings.