Torres hopes stimulus is spent for children, home

With over $62 million of the third stimulus payments already out since last week, Gov. Ralph DLG Torres acknowledges that people have different priorities but he hopes that the money will be spent on items for children and the home.

Speaking at a radio news briefing last Friday, Torres said some of the people who just received their stimulus money may want to place the money in an investment, while others will need to pay their bills and other priorities.

He cited as an example his experience with his children, who kept asking him and his wife, first lady Diann Torres, where their stimulus money is and wanting them to “buy this and that.” He said he and his wife have not given in, though, saying their priority is to make sure that their children’s needs are taken care of first.

“We all have our priorities and needs. l hope that we can spend this [money for] our children and…the house,” Torres said.

Finance paid out stimulus funds to over 31,000 taxpayers, with each one getting at least $1,400 either via direct deposit or paper checks.