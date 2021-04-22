DeLeon Guerrero remains CCC chair

Share











Commonwealth Casino Commission board chair Edward C. DeLeon Guerrero remains the board chairman after the commissioners voted yesterday to have a status quo of officers.

At CCC’s regular monthly meeting at the Springs Plaza in Gualo Rai, the commissioners had election of officers for term from May 1, 2021, to April 30, 2022.

Deleon Guerrero was the CCC executive director for five years when Gov. Ralph DLG Torres appointed him commissioner in April 2020. He was elected chairman the following month.

With the status quo, Rafael S. Demapan remains vice chairman, Mariano Taitano is treasurer, Ramon M. Dela Cruz is secretary, and Diego M. Songao is public affairs/media relations.

It was Taitano who moved to retain the status quo. Dela Cruz seconded the motion.

In an interview after the meeting, DeLeon Guerrero said the board chairman should be the commissioner from Saipan because there’s a lot of work for the chairman to do. DeLeon Guerrero said it would be very difficult for anyone from Rota as chairman as he would be traveling back and forth to Saipan. He said there’s a lot of responsibility, but the compensation is the same.

“I want to relinquish it actually. I graciously asked them if I could relinquish it. It’s not like we get more compensation. We get more work,” DeLeon Guerrero said. As chairman again, he vows take those responsibilities very seriously.

“You know we’re dealing with some very challenging times,” he said.

DeLeon Guerrero pointed out that Public Law 21-38 provides the commission the power to issue new casino licenses. He said if Saipan casino operator, Imperial Pacific International (CNMI) LLC, fails to comply with the CCC’s order and a motion come forward and a revocation is sought and it is proved valid, then that would be interesting because Public Law 21-38 gives the CCC the authority to issue new licenses.