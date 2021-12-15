Torres in Guam, designates Hofschneider as acting governor

Share











Gov. Ralph DLG Torres went off-island yesterday and designated Senate President Jude U. Hofschneider (R-Tinian) as acting governor.

In a memorandum addressed to all department and activity heads, Torres said he will be out of the Commonwealth from yesterday to this Saturday.

The governor designated Hofschneider as acting governor because Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios is currently off-island.

“I advise all departments and agencies to ensure all actions, documents, and correspondences during this time reflect this assumption of authority,” said Torres in the memorandum.

Hofschneider said he just received the governor’s official notification after the Senate’s session yesterday afternoon.

Press secretary Kevin Bautista said Torres is attending a funeral of a family friend and will meet with several government officials in Guam. Bautista said the meeting is regarding collaborations between the CNMI and Guam.

On Tuesday, the House of Representatives Judiciary and Governmental Operations Committee voted “yes” to hold Torres in contempt for not appearing at the JGO hearing pursuant to a subpoena served on him. Torres and the Office of the Governor filed Tuesday a lawsuit to quash the subpoena.