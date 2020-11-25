Torres invites nine Dems to work with his administration

Share











Gov. Ralph DLG Torres said he is not worried about the victory of nine members of the NMI Democratic Party at the Nov. 3 general elections and is inviting the winning candidates from the opposition to work with his administration for the good of the CNMI.

Speaking at a radio news briefing last Friday, Torres, who is the titular head of the Republican Party, said his whole message at the election was to encourage everyone to come out and let their voices be heard through their vote. “So I will continue to do what I need to do and make sure that I fulfill what I promised our community,” he added.

Torres pointed out that elections happen every two years and that those who run and are given the opportunity to step up, they should do so and work with the administration as they are all voted in by the community.

The Commonwealth Election Commission’s official tabulation results showed that nine out of 18 Democratic Party’s candidates won, while 10 Republicans and five independents prevailed.