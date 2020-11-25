Thanksgiving messages

Share











As the CNMI heads into the holiday season starting with today’s celebration of Thanksgiving, Warren Villagomez, who heads the COVID-19 Task Force, emphasizes that it’s still important to practice the three W’s and all the other precautionary safety measures in order to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Speaking at a radio news briefing yesterday, Villagomez urged the public to continue to follow the governor’s safety directives and adhere to the three W’s, which is to wear your mask, wait at a distance, and wash your hands.

“When you’re out at a gathering, make sure that you help out your family members and remind them to be aware and be vigilant to wear their mask and adhere to the three W’s,” he said.

Villagomez assured that everyone is working hard to keep the community safe and “we thank our first responders at all levels, most especially the folks at the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp., the nurses, and the doctors that are continuing all the efforts for the task force as well as this community.”

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres also reminded the community to remain vigilant and not put one’s guard down, even with a family gathering.

“Today, tomorrow, this weekend, I know that it’s time for Thanksgiving, time for family, I just ask that, as we gather as a family, that we try to continue to wear masks as much as we can, use proper sanitation as much as you can, and respect each other,” said Torres. “At the same time, it is time for Thanksgiving, and I also ask that each one of us take that time and appreciate what we have here on our islands.”

Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios is most grateful that the islands continue to be safe. “Containing the virus is something that we should all be proud of. We have that to be thankful for,” he said, adding that he is thankful to the CNMI community for its understanding and he’s looking forward to a “better Commonwealth” in the next two or three years.

“My family and I are grateful for the opportunity to work for the people. The governor and I, and his family wish to extend a Happy Thanksgiving to every member of our community, despite the many challenges that we continue to face,” said Palacios.

Saipan Mayor David M. Apatang also has his Thanksgiving message: “This special day, we embrace our diverse heritage and unite as one to give thanks to all those around us. Since the novel coronavirus, we faced many great uncertainties, but our community has stayed united with strong a commitment to get through these difficult times. As a CNMI of caring and concerned people, we always share one common goal to build a peaceful community we call home. In the spirit of Thanksgiving, we must remember to make that extra effort to help those in need and continue to encourage each other to remain positive and to hold our heads up high. The strength of our island comes from you, the people, and we are thankful for having a community of active and supportive citizens.

“To our front-line workers, first responders, safety personnel, employees from all businesses, we are thankful for your remarkable services in keeping our island a safe and healthy place to live. To our veterans, those still with us and those who have gone before us, and those who are still serving in armed forces around the world, thank you for your selfless services in protecting our people and preserving our freedom and peace. We pray for you this Thanksgiving Day for all the sacrifices you have made. May the Lord continue to bless us all and we wish everyone a safe Thanksgiving Day!”