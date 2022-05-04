Torres joins first Saipan Fitbeat Lions Club Challenge

Share











Gov. Ralph DLG Torres gamely joined the Saipan Fitbeat Lions Club’s Fitbeat Challenge as the first “challenger” during Tuesday night’s Zumba session at the Garapan Round House.

Torres was joined by first lady Diann Torres and their son for the Zumba session that also featured members of the Zumba Fitbeat group and other members of the public.

The Fitbeat Challenge, which the Fitbeat group, launched this month, polled their members on who they want to be the first challenger, and the majority chose Torres. The challenger is anyone in the community whom the group thinks will have a great impact if they participate in a Zumba session. If they don’t want to participate in the Zumba or Core classes, they will have to make a donation to the Saipan Fitbeat Lions Club or any charity of their choice.

“I just came to show support and this is my first time to try Zumba. The first lady has been doing Fitbeat and now with the challenge…I’m excited and nervous at the same time because these people have been doing this for a long time,” said Torres.

Irene Tantiado, who is president of the Saipan Fitbeat Lions Club, said their challenge is similar to the “ice bucket challenge,” where people nominate and vote for a challenger and whoever has the highest number of votes is the challenger of the week.

Tantiado added that challengers are given an option to either join the core class or the Zumba class. For Torres, they chose Zumba for him because he hasn’t done it before.

According to Tantiado, this also coincides with Torres’ ‘Fit 2 Lead’ initiative.

“We just want him to continue to inspire, because he’s already inspiring a lot of people to exercise. By joining here, hopefully he can inspire more people to exercise and promote our club because we’re here Monday through Saturday,” added Tantiado.

The free core class is from 5:30pm to 6:30pm and the free Zumba class is from 6:30pm to 7:30pm, all located at the Garapan Central Park, Round House. There are currently five certified Zumba instructors for their group.