Posted on May 05 2022

The following is a message from Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios to the CNMI’s government employees in commemoration of Public Service Recognition Week:

As we celebrate Public Service Recognition Week, I would like to express my wholehearted appreciation to the men and women across our great Commonwealth who continue to make our community a better place through their public service as government employees.

When you leave home and head to work, you’re not just going to do a job, you’re continuing your service to our community. Without you, the vision of our Covenant creators would never be realized.

Whether in the office or in the field, our government employees keep our Commonwealth going. From our utility workers who keep the lights on and water flowing, to our healthcare workers and first responders who answer the calls when emergencies strike, to our educators and support staff who mold the next generation of citizens, your service keeps our Commonwealth alive.

When President Ronald Reagan introduced Public Service Recognition Week back in 1985, he knew full well the importance of our government employees. With tremendous contributions from every department every day, our public service employees from all departments and agencies make the CNMI a better place.

Quite simply, our Commonwealth would be nothing without you. Thank you for your service to our community.

May God bless our public servants, and may God bless our Commonwealth.

Arnold I. Palacios (Special to the Saipan Tribune)
Arnold I. Palacios is the lieutenant governor of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

Arnold I. Palacios (Special to the Saipan Tribune)

