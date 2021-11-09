Torres lauds partnership with FEMA in recovery efforts

By
|
Posted on Nov 10 2021

Tag:
Share

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, front row, fifth from right, is joined by representatives of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, CNMI Infrastructure and Recovery Program, and other participants during the start of the Coastal Construction Training “Building Resilience” at the Aqua Resort Club in Achugao yesterday. (OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR)

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres underscored yesterday the importance of the CNMI’s partnership with the Federal Emergency Management Agency in CNMI’s recovery efforts from devastating typhoons and in finding ways to build capacity to restore, design, and construct resilient buildings.

“For each of the natural disasters we have faced, our FEMA partners followed through to ensure that we have had the relief needed to rebuild our Commonwealth,” said Torres in his remarks during the start yesterday of the Coastal Construction Training “Building Resilience” at the Aqua Resort Club in Achugao.

The CNMI Infrastructure and Recovery Program hosted the training, with support from FEMA Building Science, Mitigation Assessment Team, which sent a team to the CNMI to conduct the training, and FEMA Interagency Recovery Coordination.

The free trainings and small group sessions will take place throughout November to address coastal construction techniques. FEMA MAT instructors will lead the trainings and be available for small group meetings and virtual office appointments from Nov. 3 through Nov. 17.

The first two-day coastal construction training started yesterday and will continue today, Nov. 10, with the second on Nov. 15-16. Both sessions will be held at the Aqua Resort Club from 7:30am to 4pm.

Torres said the CNMI has dealt with some of the most challenging natural disasters that the Commonwealth and the country have ever seen. Even as the CNMI was still in the middle of recovery efforts from devastating typhoons that have severely damaged the CNMI’s infrastructure, COVID-19 pandemic happened, Torres said.

“Now, we are still working toward recovery with this added challenge. However, I know firsthand that the people of the CNMI are a hardworking, resilient community,” he said.

The governor said the trainings focus on a concept that stays true in the CNMI: Building Resilience.

He said the CNMI’s infrastructure impacts people’s daily lives, and that the Commonwealth is still on the path of development to be more resilient through safe, smart growth.

“By providing this opportunity for our local professionals in the construction industry, we are all constructing resilience for the future,” Torres said.

These trainings are specifically directed toward residential construction workers, general contractors, building inspectors, code enforcement officials, design professionals who want to learn more about coastal construction techniques and their applicability in the CNMI.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

US Court of Appeals affirms dismissal of suit against FEMA

Posted On Sep 23 2021
, By
LOCAL-NEWS_2
0

FEMA has large quality assurance team

Posted On May 10 2021
, By
0

FEMA’s Buettner vaccinates homebound residents

Posted On Apr 26 2021
, By
0

CNMI OK’d for $88.73M disaster loan from FEMA

Posted On Apr 20 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

If you have a child who is now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, would you have him/her vaccinated?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Sprout & About: The CNMI’s plant-loving community

Posted On Nov 04 2021

Go eco with Marianas Creations

Posted On Oct 28 2021
beach

Beach and underwater cleanups with FishGuyz

Posted On Oct 21 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 8, 2021

Posted On Nov 08 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 1, 2021

Posted On Nov 01 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 27, 2021

Posted On Oct 27 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

November 10, 2021, 6:08 AM
Clear
Clear
27°C
real feel: 31°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 3 m/s E
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:17 AM
sunset: 5:45 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune