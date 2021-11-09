Praiseworthy DFEMS cadets

Share











To DFEMS Commissioner Dennis Mendiola:

On the evening around 6:30pm of Nov. 8, 2021, I was driving up to our home in Kagman. Shortly after passing the San Vicente Church, I heard a very loud sound. I was wondering what that sound was but I just ignored it and kept on driving but as I drove, I realized that my car was moving very slowly, with a flopping sound. I pulled over to the closest store in San Vicente to find out what was going on with my car. To my surprise, I saw I had a flat tire. Immediately I called my husband to rescue me. As he was fixing my flat tire, three young men and a young lady wearing red T-shirts with the word “Cadet” came out of the store. They saw my husband perspiring as he was trying to loosen the nuts on the tire.

These young people were from Rota and they were Drey Apatang, Felix Atalig, and Dwayne Blas and the lovely lady was Marnecia Hocog. They came over to us to offer their help. My husband and I were relieved to have these young people who were so energetic and ready to offer their services. They all worked as a team. The task was just fixing a flat tire but they were very professional and exemplified strong leadership and services to others in need of help.

Mr. Mendiola, I salute these young people for coming to our rescue. It reminded me of Jesus’ teaching to serve others in need (Mark 10:35-45). They were the good Samaritans. They have the charismatic zeal to be great firefighters of the CNMI.

From the very bottom of our hearts, my husband and I wholeheartedly express our thank you and si yuus maase to these great firefighters and you should be very proud of them as part of your team.

Winnie C. Camacho

Kagman III, Saipan