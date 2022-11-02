Torres meets with Guam GSA’s Untalan

Share











Gov. Ralph DLG Torres and CNMI Finance Secretary David DLG. Atalig met last Friday with Brandy Untalan, the Customer Service director representing the General Services Administration, Federal Acquisition Service, and Customer Accounts & Stakeholder Engagement Division in Guam.

Untalan is responsible for strategic account management and regional coordination efforts in Guam, which supports the military, federal agencies, and state/local customers on the island. Additionally, she provides regional program support to the CNMI, Australia, and American Samoa, along with U.S. department activities and non-governmental organizations stationed throughout the Philippines and the Pacific Islands.

Untalan shared with Torres that over the duration of her visit in the Marianas, she met with CNMI government departments and agencies to not only discuss GSA contracts and services that they can provide to our CNMI government, but also to provide GSA training to employees last Wednesday and Friday. She also participated in the Marianas Working Group Tech Symposium as a speaker, where she exhibited a vendor presentation.

“I would like to thank Director Untalan for visiting the CNMI to share her expertise and meet with our government departments and agencies, and for participating in the Marianas Working Group Tech Symposium last week as a speaker. These partnerships not only with our federal partners, but also from within our neighboring islands in the region, are important for the CNMI. We discussed priorities for the CNMI, which include expanding opportunities and developing a more sustainable government system in regard to information technology and security,” said Torres. (PR)