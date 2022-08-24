Torres meets with Remy, other US Veterans Affairs officials

By
|
Posted on Aug 25 2022
Share

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres yesterday met with U.S. Veterans Affairs Deputy Secretary Donald M. Remy and U.S. VA officials to discuss needs and potential resources for veterans in the CNMI.

Present at the meeting included CNMI Veterans Affairs Office acting executive director Ramon Basa and members of the CNMI Veterans Affairs Office. Executive director Stanley T. Iakopo is currently off-island on military leave. 

Torres thanked the deputy secretary for taking the time to visit the CNMI to discuss these important needs and priorities for our CNMI veterans stating,

“It is an honor to welcome the honorable Veterans Affairs Deputy Secretary. My administration continues in pursuit of our commitment to finding ways to better serve the veterans in our community who have sacrificed so much for our freedoms and have responded to the call of service to our country,” he said.

Remy commended and encouraged Torres and the CNMI Veterans Affairs Office’s outreach efforts to hear from veterans at the veterans town hall meetings, which included meetings on Saipan, Tinian, and Rota.

“We are working to improve our data collection with regard to our CNMI veterans, and to finding solutions to our veterans’ direct needs, especially those pertaining to the increase of quality healthcare access,” said Torres. 

“We just broke ground on the Rota Veterans Cemetery, and plans are in the works for the Tinian Veterans Cemetery. We look forward to developing more programs and ways to support our CNMI veterans and their families,” stated Torres. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

With in-person classes resuming, do you still wear face masks in school or do you still require you child to wear a face mask?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

August 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 23, 2022

Posted On Aug 23 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 17, 2022

Posted On Aug 17 2022

CUC ADVISORIES - August 8, 2022

Posted On Aug 08 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Weather Forecast

August 25, 2022, 6:07 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 1 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:04 AM
sunset: 6:34 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune