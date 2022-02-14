Torres mum on choice of lead counsel in impeachment trial

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres is keeping close to his chest his choice of who will be his lead counsel in his Senate impeachment proceedings/trial.

In response to a question during Friday’s radio press briefing about his plan for the Senate proceedings, Torres declined to disclose at this time whether his lead counsel will be the Washington, D.C.-based law firm or the local law firm of David G. Banes. The governor, however, stated he will inform the media later about this.

Torres

Torres hired Washington, D.C.-based lawyer Ross Garber of Garber Group LLC to represent him in the House of Representatives Judiciary and Governmental Operations Committee’s investigation into his expenditures of public funds and travels. He also retained the Banes Horey Berman & Miller law firm to help the Office of the Governor with the JGO’s investigations. Gilbert Birnbrich also appeared during some JGO hearings and meetings as counsel for the Office of the Governor.

Last Feb. 3, Senate President Jude U. Hofschneider (R-Tinian) requested the co-chairs of the two Senate committees that he assigned to review the impeachment resolution to come up with impeachment rules within 14 days.

The full House impeached Torres for alleged commission of felonies, corruption, and neglect of duty. The governor has denied the allegations.

Meanwhile, at the same press briefing Friday, Torres said they are still looking as to who will be the NMI Republican Party’s candidate that will challenge Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan’s (Ind-MP) re-election bid.

Torres said they are also looking as to who will be the GOP’s candidates for available positions in the Nov. 8 general election.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
